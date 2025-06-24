Donald Trump's Former Pal Tucker Carlson Has 2-Word Response to Ceasefire Deal

Trump had a short response to Carlson, stating, “I don’t know what Tucker Carlson is saying. Let him go get a television network and say it so that people listen.”

“Somebody please explain to kooky Tucker Carlson that IRAN CAN NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON," the president also wrote on Truth Social.

Aside from Carlson, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has also been at odds with the U.S. leader in terms of things she released about Iran, including a video in which she slammed “warmongers.”

While Gabbard testified to Congress in March that Iran was “not building a nuclear weapon,” Trump didn’t seem to put much stock into what she thought.