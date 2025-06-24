Donald Trump's Former Pal Tucker Carlson Has 2-Word Response to Ceasefire Deal
After Donald Trump announced he negotiated a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, his former pal Tucker Carlson issued a two-word response.
“Thank God,” Carlson said on social media platform X in response to the news.
'Thank God'
Carlson then posted a new episode of his talk sho, attaching a note slamming his former Fox News co-worker Mark Levin.
“Thank God Trump brokered a ceasefire,” Carlson wrote. “That’s the last thing Mark Levin wanted.”
Levin has been going at Carlson as of late, suggesting he was doing things on behalf of the Qatari government.
Tucker Carlson Speaks Out Against Donald Trump
As OK! reported, Carlson warned Trump against getting involved in another war in the Middle East, calling him “complicit” in Israel’s war with Iran.
Carlson also spoke out against “warmongers,” claiming they were pushing Trump to “direct U.S. military involvement in a war.”
"While the American military may not have physically perpetrated the assault, years of funding and sending weapons to Israel, which Donald Trump just bragged about on Truth Social, undeniably place the U.S. at the center of last night's events," Carlson wrote in a June 13 newsletter, adding America is “in deep.”
'Kooky Tucker Carlson'
Trump had a short response to Carlson, stating, “I don’t know what Tucker Carlson is saying. Let him go get a television network and say it so that people listen.”
“Somebody please explain to kooky Tucker Carlson that IRAN CAN NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON," the president also wrote on Truth Social.
Aside from Carlson, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has also been at odds with the U.S. leader in terms of things she released about Iran, including a video in which she slammed “warmongers.”
While Gabbard testified to Congress in March that Iran was “not building a nuclear weapon,” Trump didn’t seem to put much stock into what she thought.
Donald Trump Is Having Issues With Tulsi Gabbard
“I don’t care what she said,” Trump said after CNN’s Kaitlan Collins shared Gabbard’s testimony. “I think they were very close to having one.”
In the video she shared, it noted “political elite and warmongers” are “carelessly fomenting fear and tensions between nuclear powers.”
The clip claimed the world is “on the brink of nuclear annihilation.”
According to three insiders who spoke to a media outlet, Trump was enraged with what she posted and claimed Gabbard spoke out of turn. He also allegedly told her how he felt about it.
“I don’t think he dislikes Tulsi as a person,” a senior administration official dished to the outlet. “But certainly the video made him not super hot on her… and he doesn’t like it when people are off message.”