10 Times Donald Trump Mocked U.S. Military Members
Donald Trump Took Aim at Nikki Haley's Husband
Donald Trump's series of mockeries against U.S. military members have sparked condemnations through the years, and Nikki Haley's latest ad brought back some of those instances.
On February 12, the GOP presidential candidate responded to Trump's statement about her husband, Michael Haley, reportedly leaving her. Nikki's spouse is serving in the military after his deployment with the South Carolina Army National Guard in June 2023.
"Donald Trump had a rally today and in that rally, he mocked my husband's military service. And I'll say this: Donald, if you have something to say, don't say it behind my back, get on a debate stage and say it to my face," she said during a South Carolina rally featured in the ad.
Nikki expressed how proud she is of her husband's service while calling out Donald for his insensitive tirades.
She continued, "I have long talked about the fact that we need to have mental competency tests for anyone over the age of 75. Donald Trump claims that he would pass that. Maybe he would, maybe he wouldn't. But if you mock the service of a combat veteran, you don't deserve a driver's license, let alone being President of the United States."
Donald Trump Attacked Retired Navy Admiral William McRaven
Nikki's ad also touched on the time Donald attacked retired Navy Admiral William McRaven in 2018. The former Navy SEAL and Special Operations commander oversaw the 2011 Osama bin Laden raid, and he left his post as the University of Texas' chancellor amid his battle with chronic lymphocytic leukemia.
The former president of the United States told Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday that William was a "Hillary Clinton fan and an [Barack] Obama backer.
"Wouldn't it have been nice if we got Osama bin Laden a lot sooner than that, wouldn't it have been nice?" said Donald. "You know, living — think of this — living in Pakistan, beautifully in Pakistan, in what I guess they considered a nice mansion, I don't know, I've seen nicer. But living in Pakistan right next to the military academy, everybody in Pakistan knew he was there."
Donald Trump Branded American War Dead as 'Losers' and 'Suckers'
The Atlantic quoted a senior Defense Department official and a senior U.S. Marine Corps officer who revealed Donald's comments about a cemetery in 2018.
According to officials, Donald made disparaging remarks about the U.S. military members who had been captured or killed. He also called the deceased whose bodies were buried at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in France "losers" and "suckers" when he said he did not want to visit the place anymore.
Donald Trump Called Dead 1,800 Marines Using a Derogatory Word
On the same trip in France, The Atlantic reported how Donald called the late 1,800 Marines who died during the World War I battle of Belleau Wood "suckers" because they got killed at the time.
Donald and the White House dismissed the claims about his alleged statements that year.
What Did Donald Trump Say When He Visited First Lieutenant Robert Kelly?
During Memorial Day 2017, Donald visited the grave of First Lieutenant Robert Kelly, the son of his then-homeland security secretary John Kelly.
"I don't get it. What was in it for them?" he reportedly told John while standing at the grave of the latter's child.
John Kelly Dropped a Shocking Statement About Donald Trump's Comments
John sent a statement to CNN in 2023 in which he confirmed the content mentioned in The Atlantic 2020 report and criticized the former president.
"A person that thinks those who defend their country in uniform, or are shot down or seriously wounded in combat, or spend years being tortured as POWs are all 'suckers' because 'there is nothing in it for them," John said.
He continued, "A person that did not want to be seen in the presence of military amputees because 'it doesn't look good for me.' A person who demonstrated open contempt for a Gold Star family — for all Gold Star families — on TV during the 2016 campaign, and rants that our most precious heroes who gave their lives in America's defense are 'losers' and wouldn't visit their graves in France."
Donald Trump Said Visiting Troops Was Unnecessary
In an exclusive interview with The Associated Press, Donald told the media outlet he did not think doing so was overly necessary, especially when he was busy with "everything that's taking place here."
A former senior White House official told The Washington Post that Donald was only afraid of those situations due to fears people might kill him.
Donald Trump Referred to Military Members as His Own
Donald made the military community unhappy when he continuously referred to them as "my generals" and "my military," as they reportedly suggested a misguided sense of ownership over them.
Former Army Officer Mark Hertling shared with Business Insider, "The US military belongs to the nation, not the president. We're not his."
Military Generals Were Blamed for William Owens' Death
Donald tried putting military generals in the hot seat when he seemingly blamed them for the death of Senior Chief Petty Officer William "Ryan" Owens in Yemen and accused them of pushing the official into the dangerous mission.
"This was something they wanted to do," he said. "They came to me, they explained what they wanted to do, the generals, who are very respected, the most respected that we've had in many decades, I believe. And they lost Ryan."
Donald Trump Called John Allen a 'Failed General'
During the Democratic National Convention in July 2016, Donald blasted retired General John Allen for failing in the battle against the Islamic State.
"They had a general named John Allen. I never met him, and he got up and started talking about Trump, Trump, Trump," he said, adding, "You know who he is? He's a failed general. He was the general fighting ISIS. I would say he hasn't done so well, right?"