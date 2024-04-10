10 Times Donald Trump Mocked U.S. Military Members

Donald Trump's series of mockeries against U.S. military members have sparked condemnations through the years, and Nikki Haley's latest ad brought back some of those instances.

On February 12, the GOP presidential candidate responded to Trump's statement about her husband, Michael Haley, reportedly leaving her. Nikki's spouse is serving in the military after his deployment with the South Carolina Army National Guard in June 2023.

"Donald Trump had a rally today and in that rally, he mocked my husband's military service. And I'll say this: Donald, if you have something to say, don't say it behind my back, get on a debate stage and say it to my face," she said during a South Carolina rally featured in the ad.

Nikki expressed how proud she is of her husband's service while calling out Donald for his insensitive tirades.

She continued, "I have long talked about the fact that we need to have mental competency tests for anyone over the age of 75. Donald Trump claims that he would pass that. Maybe he would, maybe he wouldn't. But if you mock the service of a combat veteran, you don't deserve a driver's license, let alone being President of the United States."