Nikki Haley Slams Donald Trump for Implying Her Deployed Husband Left Her: 'He's Never Been Anywhere Near a Uniform'

Haley responded to the comments at her own speaking engagement in Lexington, S.C., on Saturday, February 10.

"Donald Trump had a rally today and in that rally, he mocked my husband's military service," she explained to her audience. "I will say this Donald. If you have something to say, don't say it behind my back, get on a debate stage and say it to my face."

"I have long talked about the fact that we need to have mental competency tests for anyone over the age of 75," she said. "Donald Trump claims that he would pass that. Maybe he would, maybe he wouldn't. But if you mock the service of a combat veteran, you don't deserve a driver's license, let alone being president of the United States."