Donald Trump Is 'Even More Dangerous' Than Benito Mussolini and Adolf Hitler, Political Analyst Warns
Former senator and MSNBC political analyst Claire McCaskill is comparing former President Donald Trump to fascist leaders such as Benito Mussolini and Adolf Hitler, saying that Trump is "even more dangerous" because of his extreme self-centeredness and lack of political center.
McCaskill made these remarks during a discussion on the New York Times' analysis of Trump's recent rhetoric against his political enemies.
McCaskill pointed out that Trump's use of derogatory language, such as calling his opponents "vermin," echoes the tactics employed by Mussolini and Hitler in their drives towards autocracy and dictatorship.
However, she emphasized that there is a crucial difference that makes Trump even more dangerous: unlike Mussolini and Hitler, who had specific political philosophies and ambitions, Trump is solely focused on his own self-promotion and maintaining power.
McCaskill stated, "He has no philosophy he believes in. He is not trying to expand the boundaries of the United States of America. All he wants is to look in the mirror and see a guy who is president."
McCaskill went on to point out Trump's alarming statement that it would be acceptable to disregard the Constitution in order to keep him in power.
“Do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION? A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution,” Trump wrote in a post on the social network Truth Social back in December 2022.
"He actually said those words," she stated. "And the irony is all of these supposed conservative folks that have populated the Republican party all stood around with their thumb in their mouth going, 'Well, yeah okay.' It's bizarre."
The panel discussion on MSNBC's Dateline focused on Trump's role in stoking violence and political extremism in America.
The New York Times analysis of his recent rhetoric brings attention to the danger his vitriolic and vengeful approach poses. McCaskill's comparison to fascist leaders serves as a warning about the real risks of Trump's behavior.
Mediaite provided quotes and sources for this article.