Donald Trump Is 'Even More Dangerous' Than Benito Mussolini and Adolf Hitler, Political Analyst Warns

McCaskill pointed out that Trump's use of derogatory language, such as calling his opponents "vermin," echoes the tactics employed by Mussolini and Hitler in their drives towards autocracy and dictatorship.

However, she emphasized that there is a crucial difference that makes Trump even more dangerous: unlike Mussolini and Hitler, who had specific political philosophies and ambitions, Trump is solely focused on his own self-promotion and maintaining power.

McCaskill stated, "He has no philosophy he believes in. He is not trying to expand the boundaries of the United States of America. All he wants is to look in the mirror and see a guy who is president."