Donald Trump Gloated About Angela Merkel Comparing Him to Adolf Hitler, New Book Claims

Source: mega
By:

Nov. 10 2023, Published 11:39 a.m. ET

Donald Trump was apparently pleased after former German Chancellor Angela Merkel compared him to Adolf Hitler.

"At least twice, Karl writes, Trump gloated to a prominent member of Congress that Merkel — who detested the 45th president privately and had trouble hiding her scorn publicly — told him she was 'amazed' by the number of people who came to see him speak, and Trump said, 'She told me that there was only one other political leader who ever got crowds as big as mine.' The Trump-allied congressman knew who Merkel was comparing Trump to, but couldn’t tell if Trump, who took Merkel’s words as a compliment, himself understood," an excerpt from Jonathan Karl's new book Tired of Winning: Donald Trump and the End of the Grand Old Party, which comes out on November 14, read, per Politico Playbook.

Source: mega

Angela Merkel seemingly compared Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler.

“Which would be more unsettling: that he didn’t or that he did?” Karl wrote.

Source: mega

Donald Trump has spoke about Adolf Hitler in the past.

This is hardly the first time Trump has been compared to the Nazi leader who was responsible for killing millions of Jews during the Holocaust.

In 2018, Trump's former chief of staff John Kelly wrote that during a trip to Europe to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I, the former president, said, "Well, Hitler did a lot of good things."

As OK! previously reported, Hillary Clinton, who ran against Trump in the 2020 election, warned the nation that it would not be wise for people to vote for Trump in the next election.

"So, what in your view, would happen if he were to be reelected?" The View star Sunny Hostin asked Clinton during the November 8 episode of the talk show.

Source: mega

Hillary Clinton also compared Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler.

"Oh, I can’t even, I can’t even think that because I think it would be the end of our country as we know it. And I don’t say that lightly," the former Secretary of State replied.

"You know, I hated losing, and I especially hated losing to him because I had seen so many warning signals during the campaign," she added. "But I immediately said, look, we have to give him a chance. We’ve got to support, you know, the president we have. And I meant it. And I tried really hard."

Source: mega

Hillary Clinton hopes Donald Trump doesn't become president again.

Clinton made it clear that Trump is not a good candidate.

"If he were ever near the Oval Office again, [he'd] find people who have no principles, no conscience, who are totally tied, you know, to his fortunes literally, and therefore would do whatever he said," she explained. "So the the wreckage is almost unimaginable."

