9 of the Most Bizarre Comments Donald Trump Has Made About His Eldest Daughter Ivanka
Donald Trump Said It Was OK to Call Ivanka Trump a 'Piece of A--'
A 2016 review by CNN's KFile uncovered the graphic comment Donald Trump made about his daughter Ivanka Trump while speaking with radio host Howard Stern in 2004. The release followed The Washington Post's report regarding Donald's crude, sexual remarks about women.
In the 2004 interview, the former president agreed when Howard referred to Ivanka as "a piece of a--."
Donald Trump Also Commented About Ivanka Trump's Chest
CNN also uncovered a clip from a 2006 interview, during which the host asked Donald if Ivanka got b----- implants.
"No, she didn't. I mean, I would know if she did. The answer is no. Why, did she look a little more stacked?" Donald replied, to which Howard replied, "She looks more voluptuous than ever."
The now-77-year-old politician repeated Howard's comment, saying, "No, she didn't get them. She's actually always been very voluptuous."
Donald Trump Made More Sexual Comments About His Daughter While Serving in Office
In an excerpt from the book Blowback: A Warning to Save Democracy from the Next Trump by former Trump administration official Miles Taylor, the author revealed more disturbing claims Donald made that extremely sexualized Ivanka.
"Aides said he talked about Ivanka Trump's b------, her backside, and what it might be like to have s-- with her," Miles wrote in the excerpt of the book obtained by Newsweek.
John Kelly, former White House chief of staff, reportedly had to remind Donald that Ivanka was his daughter at one point.
Stormy Daniels Dropped Shocking Statements in Her Testimony
Stormy Daniels, the former adult film star who reportedly had an affair with Donald, testified during the hush money trial testimony where she recalled the sexual encounters she had with the businessman.
As quoted by Mediaite, Stormy claimed that Donald told her she reminded him of his daughter after she spanked him during their alleged sexual encounter years ago. She shared a similar comment in her documentary Stormy.
"He told me I reminded him of his daughter. I felt like he was being sympathetic to me. Ivanka is beautiful and she's blonde, and I am sure she's had people assume she's an idiot, but I felt like as this father figure who has watched his daughter be treated a certain way could identify with me," said the former stripper.
Stormy added, "I thought we had this mutual respect, which is why it was so crazy when having no red flags whatsoever in a conversation, I came out of a bathroom to find myself cornered. I don't remember how I got on the bed, it was awful. But I didn't say no."
Donald Trump Mused About Being Romantically Involved With His Daughter
In 2006, Donald appeared on The View, where he said something troubling about Ivanka.
"If Ivanka weren't my daughter, perhaps I'd be dating her. Isn't that terrible? How terrible? Is that terrible?" he said.
It All Started When Ivanka Trump Became a Teen
The first recorded incident of Donald making a disturbing comment about Ivanka was when she was hosting the 1997 Miss Teen USA pageant. She was 16 at the time.
"Don't you think my daughter's hot? She's hot, right?" he asked the then-Miss Universe.
Donald Trump Likes the Same Activities as Ivanka Trump
In his 2013 interview on The Wendy Williams Show, Donald was asked about his and his daughter's favorite activities.
"I was going to say s--, but I can relate to [golf and real estate]," the entrepreneur said.
Donald Trump Delivered Another Brow-Raising Statement
Donald responded to the reporter who praised Ivanka during his interview with Rolling Stone.
He disclosed at the time, "Yeah, she's really something, and what a beauty, that one. If I weren't happily married and, ya know, her father…"
Donald Trump Reportedly Is Attracted to His Daughter
In a 2016 report by BuzzFeed, the outlet unfolded the creepy question Donald once asked.
Columnist Richard Cohen quoted Donald's question — which was removed from the Washington Post column — and wrote, "Is it wrong to be more sexually attracted to your own daughter than your wife?"