9 of the Most Bizarre Comments Donald Trump Has Made About His Eldest Daughter Ivanka

Stormy Daniels, the former adult film star who reportedly had an affair with Donald, testified during the hush money trial testimony where she recalled the sexual encounters she had with the businessman.

As quoted by Mediaite, Stormy claimed that Donald told her she reminded him of his daughter after she spanked him during their alleged sexual encounter years ago. She shared a similar comment in her documentary Stormy.

"He told me I reminded him of his daughter. I felt like he was being sympathetic to me. Ivanka is beautiful and she's blonde, and I am sure she's had people assume she's an idiot, but I felt like as this father figure who has watched his daughter be treated a certain way could identify with me," said the former stripper.

Stormy added, "I thought we had this mutual respect, which is why it was so crazy when having no red flags whatsoever in a conversation, I came out of a bathroom to find myself cornered. I don't remember how I got on the bed, it was awful. But I didn't say no."