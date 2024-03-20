Stormy Daniels Claims Donald Trump Compared Her to Daughter Ivanka Before He 'Cornered' the Adult Film Star
In Stormy Daniels' new documentary, Stormy, she claimed Donald Trump compared her to his eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump. However, things soon took a turn for the worse.
"He told me I reminded him of his daughter. I felt like he was being sympathetic to me. Ivanka is beautiful and she's blonde, and I am sure she's had people assume she's an idiot, but I felt like as this father figure who has watched his daughter be treated a certain way could identify with me. I thought we had this mutual respect, which is why it was so crazy when having no red flags whatsoever in a conversation, I came out of a bathroom to find myself cornered. I don't remember how I got on the bed, it was awful. But I didn't say no," the star, 45, said in the flick.
As OK! previously reported, Daniels, who was allegedly paid by Trump lawyer Michael Cohen to keep quiet about her alleged affair with Trump, 77, prior to the 2016 election, got candid about how she was nervous about being killed due to everything that was playing out in the media.
"Not to be morbid, but we should write something saying, like, 'And if something happens to me, then you get the hard drives to do with what you want,'" Daniels said to journalist Denver Nicks, who had been working with her to compile a documentary. "No one knows you’re here. No one knows to come after you. And you can make a copy of it and walk into any news station or police department and be like, ‘Here’s everything.’ And then sell it for as much as you can to E! True Hollywood or whatever, and split it 50/50 with [my daughter]."
The blonde beauty also got candid about how her life turned upside down in just a matter of weeks.
“When the indictment happened, Michael Cohen actually texted me and expressed extreme fear for my safety," she said in the documentary. “Back in 2018, [people online called me] stuff like ‘liar,’ ‘s---,’ ‘gold digger.’ This time around it is very different. It is direct threats, it is, ‘I’m going to come to your house and slit your throat, your daughter should be euthanized.’ They’re not even using bot accounts, they’re using their real accounts."
“Somehow our address was leaked again online, and in an attempt to draw my horse out so that I would then go out, they shot him with a rubber bullet," she said as she showed her wounded horse.