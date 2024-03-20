Stormy Daniels Claims Donald Trump Compared Her to Daughter Ivanka Before He 'Cornered' the Adult Film Star

In Stormy Daniels' new documentary, Stormy, she claimed Donald Trump compared her to his eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump. However, things soon took a turn for the worse.

"He told me I reminded him of his daughter. I felt like he was being sympathetic to me. Ivanka is beautiful and she's blonde, and I am sure she's had people assume she's an idiot, but I felt like as this father figure who has watched his daughter be treated a certain way could identify with me. I thought we had this mutual respect, which is why it was so crazy when having no red flags whatsoever in a conversation, I came out of a bathroom to find myself cornered. I don't remember how I got on the bed, it was awful. But I didn't say no," the star, 45, said in the flick.