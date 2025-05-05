Donald Trump Stuns Hollywood With 100 Percent Tariffs on Films Made Abroad: 'It Will Decimate the Industry'
Donald Trump’s latest move regarding tariffs will hit Hollywood hard.
“The Movie Industry in America is DYING a very fast death,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Other Countries are offering all sorts of incentives to draw our filmmakers and studios away from the United States. Hollywood, and many other areas within the U.S.A., are being devastated.” Trump insisted movies not being made in the U.S. is a “concerted effort by other Nations and, therefore, a National Security threat.”
“It is, in addition to everything else, messaging and propaganda!” Trump continued. “Therefore, I am authorizing the Department of Commerce, and the United States Trade Representative, to immediately begin the process of instituting a 100% Tariff on any and all Movies coming into our Country that are produced in Foreign Lands.”
“WE WANT MOVIES MADE IN AMERICA, AGAIN!” Trump concluded.
With many films currently being made abroad, it’s unsurprising the reactions coming in from overseas have been less than favorable.
“This makes no sense,” one U.K. producer shared, according to Variety. “It implies that a U.S. film is meant to shoot in the U.S. But the Harry Potter films, Lord of The Rings, Schindler’s List, Mission Impossible, Gladiator, Avatar and so many more are U.S films that shot overseas for obvious reasons. Do these films have to shoot in the U.S. from now on? It’s an absurd announcement with no meaning nor understanding of storytelling or creative impulses.”
Another British producer noted even “unemployed Americans are saying this is nuts.”
“If this goes the distance, it will decimate the industry,” another English producer noted.
“But you can’t just stop production,” he added. “When does it come into effect? What about movies in pre-production, that are shooting or in post? Would you just double their costs. None of this has been thought through. So I think the calm response is: Let’s see what this means, let’s see the fine print.”
Gaeten Bruel, the president of France’s National Film Board, said “everyone would lose out, starting with the U.S. industry itself” prior to Trump’s tariff announcement.
Another person in France who runs a top film festival stated, “Technically, films are services on which you can’t impose tariffs. It could end up in court and take months.”
Marco Valerio Pugini, an Italian line producer, explained they will have to “see what Trump’s next move is,” claiming it’s akin to playing “chess” as they “don’t know where this is going to go.”
“The entertainment industry is a global village,” he added. “It’s a bit complicated. But I think the U.S. studios will continue to shoot abroad when they want exotic locations. They aren’t going to start shooting James Bond in Detroit."