Donald Trump Stuns Hollywood With 100 Percent Tariffs on Films Made Abroad: 'It Will Decimate the Industry'

“WE WANT MOVIES MADE IN AMERICA, AGAIN!” Trump concluded.

With many films currently being made abroad, it’s unsurprising the reactions coming in from overseas have been less than favorable.

“This makes no sense,” one U.K. producer shared, according to Variety. “It implies that a U.S. film is meant to shoot in the U.S. But the Harry Potter films, Lord of The Rings, Schindler’s List, Mission Impossible, Gladiator, Avatar and so many more are U.S films that shot overseas for obvious reasons. Do these films have to shoot in the U.S. from now on? It’s an absurd announcement with no meaning nor understanding of storytelling or creative impulses.”

Another British producer noted even “unemployed Americans are saying this is nuts.”

“If this goes the distance, it will decimate the industry,” another English producer noted.

“But you can’t just stop production,” he added. “When does it come into effect? What about movies in pre-production, that are shooting or in post? Would you just double their costs. None of this has been thought through. So I think the calm response is: Let’s see what this means, let’s see the fine print.”