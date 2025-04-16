Donald Trump to Be Sued by the State of California Over Tariffs, Gavin Newsom Confirms: 'We're Taking Him to Court'

Donald Trump is going to be sued by the state of California over his tariffs, Governor Gavin Newsom confirmed.

The state of California is set to sue Donald Trump on April 16 to stop his tariffs, insisting he’s carrying out his plans illegally.

“Donald Trump does not have the authority to unilaterally impose the largest tax hike of our lifetime with his destructive tariffs,” California’s Governor Gavin Newsom shared on social media platform X. “We’re taking him to court.” Newsom’s office told NBC News the lawsuit will insist Trump using the International Economic Emergency Powers Act — which he used to impose his reciprocal tariff plan — is “unlawful and unprecedented.”

The lawsuit — which will be a federal one — marks the first time a state is officially pushing back on Trump’s tariffs, which have caused tumultuous international relations and have had a detrimental impact on the stock market.

The situation “immediate and irreparable harm to California, the largest economy, manufacturing, and agriculture state in the nation,” they added.

The goal of the lawsuit is to have Trump’s tariffs declared as void.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta will hold a press conference with Newsom at 1:30 p.m. ET on April 16 to officially announce the lawsuit against Trump.

“The President’s chaotic and haphazard implementation of tariffs is not only deeply troubling, it’s illegal,” Bonta told NBC News. “As the fifth largest economy in the world, California understands global trade policy is not just a game. Californians are bracing for fallout from the impact of the President’s choices — from farmers in the Central Valley, to small businesses in Sacramento, and worried families at the kitchen table.”