Donald Trump Nearly Grabs Melania's Butt While Greeting King Charles in Rare and Awkward PDA Moment: Watch
April 28 2026, Updated 5:13 p.m. ET
Donald Trump nearly copped a feel of wife Melania Trump while all the world was watching.
The couple welcomed King Charles and Queen Camilla to the White House on Tuesday, April 28, by shaking their hands, with the president then placing his left hand on his spouse's back.
Donald Trump Touches Wife Melania's Back
However, he then began moving his hand down to her behind — though he quickly refrained and moved his hand up to her back again.
Social media users had different opinions on the awkward moment, with one person writing on X, "Hey, it's the only time she let's him get that close for free. Otherwise he has to pay her price."
"This orange tan 'Alpha male' has got to catch her on camera when she can't lash out or he'll end up in the ER," another person said, while a third joked, "She’ll invoice him $250K as soon as this is over."
Others came to the Republican's defense, with one person sarcastically posting, "Omg! Not his wife!!"
"What a ridiculous non story. That was more his hand naturally sliding off her waist," a second supporter said, while another asked, "LOL. There are really people upset at this?"
Donald Trump Makes Awkward Comment About His Marriage to Melania
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The first couple also went viral for what Donald, 79, said during his speech that same day.
While talking about how his Scottish-born mother, Mary Anne MacLeod, met his father, Fred Trump Sr., when she first moved to America, he spilled, "We loved her, we loved him. And, they were married for 63 years. And, uh, excuse me, if you don't mind, that's a record we won't be able to match, darling."
"I'm sorry, it's just not going to work out that way," he quipped to the mother-of-one. "We'll do well, but we're not going to do that well."
The former model, 56, didn't get upset by his remark, offering a shy smile instead.
Donald Trump's Mom Had a 'Crush' on King Charles
The POTUS also went on a tangent about his late mom having a "crush" on "cute" King Charles, 77, when he was "young."
"She really did love the family," he said. "But I also remember her saying, very clearly, 'Charles, look, young Charles, he's so cute.' My mom! My mother had a crush on Charles."
"Can you believe it? Amazing... I wonder what she's thinking right now!" he continued, noting she loved the late Queen Elizabeth II as well. "Anytime the queen was involved in a ceremony or anything, my mother would be glued to the television. She'd say, 'Look Donald, look how beautiful that is.'"