or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Donald Trump
OK LogoCOUPLES

Donald Trump Nearly Grabs Melania's Butt While Greeting King Charles in Rare and Awkward PDA Moment: Watch

Photo of Donald and Melania Trump
Source: mega;

Donald and Melania Trump welcomed King Charles and Queen Camilla for their State Visit.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 28 2026, Updated 5:13 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump nearly copped a feel of wife Melania Trump while all the world was watching.

The couple welcomed King Charles and Queen Camilla to the White House on Tuesday, April 28, by shaking their hands, with the president then placing his left hand on his spouse's back.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Touches Wife Melania's Back

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @atrupar/x

Donald Trump stopped himself when he appeared to try and touch Melania's butt.

However, he then began moving his hand down to her behind — though he quickly refrained and moved his hand up to her back again.

Social media users had different opinions on the awkward moment, with one person writing on X, "Hey, it's the only time she let's him get that close for free. Otherwise he has to pay her price."

"This orange tan 'Alpha male' has got to catch her on camera when she can't lash out or he'll end up in the ER," another person said, while a third joked, "She’ll invoice him $250K as soon as this is over."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of The awkward moment happened while the first couple greeted King Charles and Queen Camilla.
Source: @atrupar/x

The awkward moment happened while the first couple greeted King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Others came to the Republican's defense, with one person sarcastically posting, "Omg! Not his wife!!"

"What a ridiculous non story. That was more his hand naturally sliding off her waist," a second supporter said, while another asked, "LOL. There are really people upset at this?"

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Makes Awkward Comment About His Marriage to Melania

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of The Trumps rarely show any PDA.
Source: @atrupar/x

The Trumps rarely show any PDA.

The first couple also went viral for what Donald, 79, said during his speech that same day.

While talking about how his Scottish-born mother, Mary Anne MacLeod, met his father, Fred Trump Sr., when she first moved to America, he spilled, "We loved her, we loved him. And, they were married for 63 years. And, uh, excuse me, if you don't mind, that's a record we won't be able to match, darling."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Donald Trump joked about how his marriage won't last as long as his parents'.
Source: mega

Donald Trump joked about how his marriage won't last as long as his parents'.

"I'm sorry, it's just not going to work out that way," he quipped to the mother-of-one. "We'll do well, but we're not going to do that well."

The former model, 56, didn't get upset by his remark, offering a shy smile instead.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump's Mom Had a 'Crush' on King Charles

Photo of The president revealed his late mom 'loved' the royal family.
Source: mega

The president revealed his late mom 'loved' the royal family.

The POTUS also went on a tangent about his late mom having a "crush" on "cute" King Charles, 77, when he was "young."

"She really did love the family," he said. "But I also remember her saying, very clearly, 'Charles, look, young Charles, he's so cute.' My mom! My mother had a crush on Charles."

"Can you believe it? Amazing... I wonder what she's thinking right now!" he continued, noting she loved the late Queen Elizabeth II as well. "Anytime the queen was involved in a ceremony or anything, my mother would be glued to the television. She'd say, 'Look Donald, look how beautiful that is.'"

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.