COUPLES Donald Trump Bluntly Tells Melania Their Marriage Won't Last as Long as His Parents' Union During Televised Speech: 'Not Going to Do That Well' Source: mega 'That's a record we won't be able to match, darling,' the POTUS said before a crowd on Tuesday, April 28. Allie Fasanella April 28 2026, Published 3:38 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Donald Trump made an awkward joke about the future of his marriage during a televised address celebrating the arrival of King Charles and Queen Camilla. Speaking to guests outside the White House on Tuesday, April 28, the president shared that his Scottish-born mother, Mary Anne MacLeod, met his "incredible" father after arriving in America at age 19. "We loved her, we loved him... Fred [Trump Sr.]. And, they were married for 63 years," he told attendees, before turning to his wife, Melania Trump, and saying, "And, uh, excuse me, if you don't mind, that's a record we won't be able to match, darling."

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🚨Trump cracks everyone up joking about his parents’ 63-year marriage while glancing at Melania during the King Charles welcome: “We’ll do well, but not THAT well! I’m sorry, darling, it’s just NOT going to work out that way!”🤣 pic.twitter.com/q82EipfChC — Don Keith (@RealDonKeith) April 28, 2026 Source: @RealDonKeith/x Donald Trump referenced his parents' long marriage on Tuesday.

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'It's Just Not Going to Work Out That Way'

Source: mega The commander-in-chief also revealed his late mother 'loved the royal family.'

Earning some laughs, Donald, 79, went on, "I'm sorry, it's just not going to work out that way. We'll do well, but we're not going to do that well." Melania — who the Republican leader wed in 2005 and is notably 24 years his junior — didn't appear upset by the remark, offering a slight smile from her seat behind him on stage. Donald then brought up how his late mother "loved the royal family" and bizarrely revealed she had a special affinity for Charles during his younger days.

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Donald Trump Revealed His Mom's 'Crush' on King Charles Mid-Speech

Source: mega She was a fan of then-Prince Charles, in particular, he shared.

"She really did love the family," he said. "But I also remember her saying, very clearly, 'Charles, look, young Charles, he's so cute.' My mom! My mother had a crush on Charles." The president then turned back to look at the British monarch, 77, on stage, who acknowledged the story with a bashful smile and a little wave. "Can you believe it? Amazing... I wonder what she's thinking right now!" Donald added as he motioned to the sky.

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Donald Trump Was Nearly Assassinated Again Over the Weekend

Source: mega King Charles and Queen Camilla's state visit comes after a shooter tried to take out Donald Trump days earlier.

Source: mega The royal couple has scheduled stops in New York City and Virginia.