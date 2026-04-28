or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Donald Trump
OK LogoCOUPLES

Donald Trump Bluntly Tells Melania Their Marriage Won't Last as Long as His Parents' Union During Televised Speech: 'Not Going to Do That Well'

photo of donald trump and melania trump
Source: mega

'That's a record we won't be able to match, darling,' the POTUS said before a crowd on Tuesday, April 28.

April 28 2026, Published 3:38 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump made an awkward joke about the future of his marriage during a televised address celebrating the arrival of King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Speaking to guests outside the White House on Tuesday, April 28, the president shared that his Scottish-born mother, Mary Anne MacLeod, met his "incredible" father after arriving in America at age 19.

"We loved her, we loved him... Fred [Trump Sr.]. And, they were married for 63 years," he told attendees, before turning to his wife, Melania Trump, and saying, "And, uh, excuse me, if you don't mind, that's a record we won't be able to match, darling."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @RealDonKeith/x

Donald Trump referenced his parents' long marriage on Tuesday.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

'It's Just Not Going to Work Out That Way'

image of The commander-in-chief also revealed his late mother 'loved the royal family.'
Source: mega

The commander-in-chief also revealed his late mother 'loved the royal family.'

Earning some laughs, Donald, 79, went on, "I'm sorry, it's just not going to work out that way. We'll do well, but we're not going to do that well."

Melania — who the Republican leader wed in 2005 and is notably 24 years his junior — didn't appear upset by the remark, offering a slight smile from her seat behind him on stage.

Donald then brought up how his late mother "loved the royal family" and bizarrely revealed she had a special affinity for Charles during his younger days.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Revealed His Mom's 'Crush' on King Charles Mid-Speech

image of She was a fan of then-Prince Charles, in particular, he shared.
Source: mega

She was a fan of then-Prince Charles, in particular, he shared.

"She really did love the family," he said. "But I also remember her saying, very clearly, 'Charles, look, young Charles, he's so cute.' My mom! My mother had a crush on Charles."

The president then turned back to look at the British monarch, 77, on stage, who acknowledged the story with a bashful smile and a little wave.

"Can you believe it? Amazing... I wonder what she's thinking right now!" Donald added as he motioned to the sky.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Was Nearly Assassinated Again Over the Weekend

image of King Charles and Queen Camilla's state visit comes after a shooter tried to take out Donald Trump days earlier.
Source: mega

King Charles and Queen Camilla's state visit comes after a shooter tried to take out Donald Trump days earlier.

Charles and Camilla's arrival in the nation's capital came just two days after a gunman stormed the White House Correspondents' Dinner at the Washington Hilton hotel on Saturday, April 25.

The suspected shooter, 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen, was charged with attempting to assassinate the president on Monday, April 27.

A source told the Sunday Times they speculated the late Queen Elizabeth would have "pulled the plug" on the state visit following the scary incident.

image of The royal couple has scheduled stops in New York City and Virginia.
Source: mega

The royal couple has scheduled stops in New York City and Virginia.

"I’m sure the king wants to tick a historic U.S. state visit off his bucket list. It just seems a shame it has to be under these conditions and timing," the insider added.

The royals' itinerary includes a White House state banquet, a royal garden party in Washington, D.C., and stops in New York City and Virginia.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.