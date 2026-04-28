Donald Trump Bluntly Tells Melania Their Marriage Won't Last as Long as His Parents' Union During Televised Speech: 'Not Going to Do That Well'
April 28 2026, Published 3:38 p.m. ET
Donald Trump made an awkward joke about the future of his marriage during a televised address celebrating the arrival of King Charles and Queen Camilla.
Speaking to guests outside the White House on Tuesday, April 28, the president shared that his Scottish-born mother, Mary Anne MacLeod, met his "incredible" father after arriving in America at age 19.
"We loved her, we loved him... Fred [Trump Sr.]. And, they were married for 63 years," he told attendees, before turning to his wife, Melania Trump, and saying, "And, uh, excuse me, if you don't mind, that's a record we won't be able to match, darling."
'It's Just Not Going to Work Out That Way'
Earning some laughs, Donald, 79, went on, "I'm sorry, it's just not going to work out that way. We'll do well, but we're not going to do that well."
Melania — who the Republican leader wed in 2005 and is notably 24 years his junior — didn't appear upset by the remark, offering a slight smile from her seat behind him on stage.
Donald then brought up how his late mother "loved the royal family" and bizarrely revealed she had a special affinity for Charles during his younger days.
Donald Trump Revealed His Mom's 'Crush' on King Charles Mid-Speech
"She really did love the family," he said. "But I also remember her saying, very clearly, 'Charles, look, young Charles, he's so cute.' My mom! My mother had a crush on Charles."
The president then turned back to look at the British monarch, 77, on stage, who acknowledged the story with a bashful smile and a little wave.
"Can you believe it? Amazing... I wonder what she's thinking right now!" Donald added as he motioned to the sky.
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Donald Trump Was Nearly Assassinated Again Over the Weekend
Charles and Camilla's arrival in the nation's capital came just two days after a gunman stormed the White House Correspondents' Dinner at the Washington Hilton hotel on Saturday, April 25.
The suspected shooter, 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen, was charged with attempting to assassinate the president on Monday, April 27.
A source told the Sunday Times they speculated the late Queen Elizabeth would have "pulled the plug" on the state visit following the scary incident.
"I’m sure the king wants to tick a historic U.S. state visit off his bucket list. It just seems a shame it has to be under these conditions and timing," the insider added.
The royals' itinerary includes a White House state banquet, a royal garden party in Washington, D.C., and stops in New York City and Virginia.