Article continues below advertisement
Donald Trump Admits He'll Never Wear a Bathing Suit at the Beach Because His 'Larger Body' Won't 'Be Appreciated': Watch

Source: mega

Donald Trump compared his physique to Joe Biden's.

Contact us by Email

Oct. 15 2025, Published 5:40 p.m. ET

Donald Trump went off topic while hosting Argentine President Javier Milei at the White House on Tuesday, October 14.

Trump began talking about his beach body during their chat after Milei asked the commander-in-chief if he would like to visit his South American country one day.

Donald Trump Doesn't Love His Beach Body

Source: mega

Donald Trump revealed we won't be wearing a bathing suit in public because his 'body is larger' than Joe Biden's.

"I would love to, I'm just a little busy," he quipped. "I'd love to go to Argentina. I'd like to be like [Joe] Biden. I'd like to go to the beach."

The ex-president was known for spending some time in the sand during the holidays or a rare day off.

Source: mega

Trump noted his legs 'are not quite as thin' as Biden's while comparing their physiques.

"My legs are not quite as thin as his. My legs are slightly heavier. My arms are slightly larger. My body is a little bit larger than his," he said, comparing himself to the Democrat. "I'm not sure it would be appreciated on the beach, but I'm not going to take a chance. You won't see me in a bathing suit."

Trump, 79, then took the opportunity to diss the former POTUS, spilling, "You won't see me in a bathing suit sitting on a beach in Argentina, falling down, not being able to lift a three-ounce chair that's meant for old people to lift and he couldn't lift it."

The businessman was referring to a viral clip of Biden, 82, struggling to open his beach chair on the Fourth of July this year.

Trump Expresses Outrage Over 'TIME' Magazine Cover Photo

Source: mega

Donald Trump felt the above photo of himself was 'the worst of all time.'

Trump has been fixated on his appearance as of late, as he complained about the photo TIME magazine used of him for their cover story about his peace plan in the Middle East after Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire.

"TIME magazine wrote a relatively good story about me, but the picture may be the Worst of All Time," he penned on Truth Social on October 14. "They 'disappeared' my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one."

Source: mega

The president claimed the magazine 'disappeared my hair' in the image.

"Really weird! I never liked taking pictures from underneath angles, but this is a super bad picture, and deserves to be called out," he continued. "What are they doing, and why?"

The shot was taken by Bloomberg photographer Graeme Sloane at the White House on October 5.

Social media users poked fun at the situation, with one person tweeting, "Every picture of him is the worst picture of all time."

"Lol dude, that pic is rough — they did u dirty 😂," another person laughed.

