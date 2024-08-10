'Clown' Joe Biden Bashed for Delaware Beach Day After Dropping Out of 2024 Race: 'He Can Enjoy Retirement in 4 Months'
Working hard or hardly working?
On Saturday, August 10, Joe Biden, 81, received tons of backlash after he was spotted soaking up the sun at Rehoboth Beach in Delaware.
The president enjoyed his beach day alongside his wife, Jill Biden. In footage from the outing, Joe sat under an umbrella in a white collared shirt and blue swim shorts.
The father-of-four appeared to have a great time, as he was caught kicking his feet with happiness.
While one X, formerly known as Twitter, user praised the Democrat — who dropped out of the 2024 presidential election in July — others slammed the commander-in-chief for playing hooky.
“Our incredible once in a lifetime President Biden enjoying a Saturday beach day after tons of hard work for the country. I love this for him,” a supporter penned, to which one person savagely replied, “He is definitely once in a lifetime, no one else has caused more damage and he's the first dementia patient not removed from office.”
A second person ranted, “Hard day of work? he's available 10-4, really 11-2, if lucky and not as much w an event on his calendar outside of that. Was done at 5pm on Thursday after meeting the Texas rangers, then off to Delaware,” while a third added, “ON TAXPAYER MONEY WHILE THE WORLD BURNS.”
Someone else simply dissed, “Lmfao clown,” as one more person noted, “He can enjoy retirement in four months but right now he needs to actually work.”
As OK! previously reported, Joe’s day of R & R came after he took himself out of the presidential race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris.
Following his big announcement, he made a speech explaining his choice and what he plans to do with his last few months in office.
- Nancy Pelosi Was 'Shocked' at President Joe Biden's Performance During 2024 Debate, Says She Had 'Never Seen' Him Like That
- President Joe Biden 'Not Confident' of Peaceful Transition If Donald Trump Loses the 2024 Election
- Donald Trump Claims President Joe Biden May Try to 'Crash' DNC to Take Back Nomination From Kamala Harris
“I revere this office, but I love my country more," he said on July 24. “Does character in public life still matter?”
“I’ve decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation. It’s the best way to unite our nation," he shared, noting that America is "going to have to choose between moving forward or backward" in November.
He then gave a nod to Harris, whose campaign raised a whopping $200 million in the first week of her campaign.
“I’d like to thank our great vice president, Kamala Harris,” he said. “She’s experienced. She’s tough. She’s capable. She’s been an incredible partner to me and a leader for our country.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Despite the fact he will be leaving the White House in January, he noted how there was still work to be done.
"Over the next six months I will be focused on doing my job as President," Biden added. "That means I will continue to lower costs for hard-working families and grow our economy. I will keep defending our personal freedoms and our civil rights – from the right to vote – to the right to choose."