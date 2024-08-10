OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Joe Biden
OK LogoPolitics

'Clown' Joe Biden Bashed for Delaware Beach Day After Dropping Out of 2024 Race: 'He Can Enjoy Retirement in 4 Months'

Photo of Joe Biden and Jill Biden.
Source: C-Span

Joe Biden was spotted enjoying his day at Rehoboth Beach in Delaware.

By:

Aug. 10 2024, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Working hard or hardly working?

On Saturday, August 10, Joe Biden, 81, received tons of backlash after he was spotted soaking up the sun at Rehoboth Beach in Delaware.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @HowardMortman/X

The president enjoyed his beach day alongside his wife, Jill Biden. In footage from the outing, Joe sat under an umbrella in a white collared shirt and blue swim shorts.

The father-of-four appeared to have a great time, as he was caught kicking his feet with happiness.

Article continues below advertisement

While one X, formerly known as Twitter, user praised the Democrat — who dropped out of the 2024 presidential election in July — others slammed the commander-in-chief for playing hooky.

“Our incredible once in a lifetime President Biden enjoying a Saturday beach day after tons of hard work for the country. I love this for him,” a supporter penned, to which one person savagely replied, “He is definitely once in a lifetime, no one else has caused more damage and he's the first dementia patient not removed from office.”

Article continues below advertisement
joe biden bashed delaware beach day dropping out race
Source: C-Span

Joe Biden was ridiculed for being on the beach instead of working.

Article continues below advertisement

A second person ranted, “Hard day of work? he's available 10-4, really 11-2, if lucky and not as much w an event on his calendar outside of that. Was done at 5pm on Thursday after meeting the Texas rangers, then off to Delaware,” while a third added, “ON TAXPAYER MONEY WHILE THE WORLD BURNS.”

Someone else simply dissed, “Lmfao clown,” as one more person noted, “He can enjoy retirement in four months but right now he needs to actually work.”

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Joe’s day of R & R came after he took himself out of the presidential race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris.

Following his big announcement, he made a speech explaining his choice and what he plans to do with his last few months in office.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @TheRickyDavila/X
MORE ON:
Joe Biden
Article continues below advertisement

“I revere this office, but I love my country more," he said on July 24. “Does character in public life still matter?”

“I’ve decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation. It’s the best way to unite our nation," he shared, noting that America is "going to have to choose between moving forward or backward" in November.

Article continues below advertisement
joe biden bashed delaware beach day dropping out race
Source: C-Span

Joe Biden was joined by Jill Biden for the beach day.

Article continues below advertisement

He then gave a nod to Harris, whose campaign raised a whopping $200 million in the first week of her campaign.

“I’d like to thank our great vice president, Kamala Harris,” he said. “She’s experienced. She’s tough. She’s capable. She’s been an incredible partner to me and a leader for our country.”

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Despite the fact he will be leaving the White House in January, he noted how there was still work to be done.

"Over the next six months I will be focused on doing my job as President," Biden added. "That means I will continue to lower costs for hard-working families and grow our economy. I will keep defending our personal freedoms and our civil rights – from the right to vote – to the right to choose."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.