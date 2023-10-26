Donald Trump Once Asked Chris Christie Why He Couldn't Get 'Any Good Lawyers to Work for Him' Prior to Legal Woes

"The walls are closing in around him. I understand that, and more importantly, he understands that. I was there in 2020 when Mark Meadows was chief of staff, regularly preparing Donald Trump for the debates against Joe Biden. I can tell you that Mark Meadows was velcroed to Donald Trump’s hip in the White House at that time," Christie stated of his former pal.

He added, "That means that Mark Meadows knows everything. Everything that Donald Trump said, and did, and ordered other people to do on his behalf, and just as importantly, everything that he was told about the lack of facts to back up his contention that the election was stolen. Yet he continued to act as he did then and as he does now."