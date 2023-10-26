Donald Trump Once Asked Chris Christie Why He Couldn't Get 'Any Good Lawyers to Work for Him' Prior to Legal Woes
Awkward! Chris Christie revealed that Donald Trump once asked him why he couldn't get "any good lawyers to work for him" back in December of 2020.
"He wanted to know why that was. At the time, what I said to him, there’s two reasons: one, you don’t listen to advice, and two, you don’t pay your bills. Lawyers aren’t going to work for somebody that does either of those, let alone both," Christie, 61, said in an interview.
Christie, who joined Fox News' Neil Cavuto on Wednesday, October 25, said that by Mark Meadows cooperating with special counsel Jack Smith could be a major blow to Trump, 77, in his election interference case. (Meadows, who was Trump's former White House chief of staff, testified against him before a grand jury in exchange for immunity.)
"The walls are closing in around him. I understand that, and more importantly, he understands that. I was there in 2020 when Mark Meadows was chief of staff, regularly preparing Donald Trump for the debates against Joe Biden. I can tell you that Mark Meadows was velcroed to Donald Trump’s hip in the White House at that time," Christie stated of his former pal.
He added, "That means that Mark Meadows knows everything. Everything that Donald Trump said, and did, and ordered other people to do on his behalf, and just as importantly, everything that he was told about the lack of facts to back up his contention that the election was stolen. Yet he continued to act as he did then and as he does now."
Christie then spoke out about how Trump went on a rant about Meadows because it was “clearly an attempt to influence and intimidate Mark Meadows, who we now have every reason to believe he’s a witness for the government against Donald Trump.”
- Donald Trump Mocked After Claiming He Doesn't 'Need Any Help' in Ongoing Classified Documents Case: 'So Pathetic'
- Donald Trump Attacks 'Coward' Mark Meadows After Rumors of Him Taking an Immunity Deal in Jack Smith's Election Fraud Case Swirl
- 10 of Chris Christie's Biggest Jabs Against Donald Trump Prior to the 2024 Presidential Election
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“His conduct is showing you the walls are closing in on him,” Christie noted. “The Republican party needs to look at this and say no matter what you think of what kind of president Donald Trump was, this is not going to be a pretty campaign if he’s the nominee of our party. We need to pull away from the precipice here and pick someone that will actually make Joe Biden the focus of the next election, not Donald Trump.”
As OK! previously reported, Trump went on Truth Social to fume about Meadows turning on him.
"I don’t think Mark Meadows would lie about the Rigged and Stollen [sic] 2020 Presidential Election merely for getting IMMUNITY against Prosecution (PERSECUTION!) by Deranged Prosecutor, Jack Smith," he wr ote. "BUT, when you really think about it, after being hounded like a dog for three years, told you’ll be going to jail for the rest of your life, your money and your family will be forever gone, and we’re not at all interested in exposing those that did the RIGGING — If you say BAD THINGS about that terrible 'MONSTER,' DONALD J. TRUMP, we won’t put you in prison, you can keep your family and your wealth, and, perhaps, if you can make up some really horrible 'STUFF' about him, we may very well erect a statue of you in the middle of our decaying and now very violent Capital, Washington, D.C."