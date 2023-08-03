Donald Trump Demands Upcoming Trial Be Moved From 'High Crime Embarrassment' Washington, D.C. to an 'Impartial Venue'
Donald Trump is making a desperate plea for his upcoming trial to be relocated.
On Wednesday, August 2, mere days after he was indicted again for his alleged crimes, the 45th President took to his Truth Social account to demand the venue of his 2020 election case be moved outside of Washington. D.C.
"The latest Fake 'case' brought by Crooked Joe Biden & Deranged Jack Smith will hopefully be moved to an impartial Venue, such as the politically unbiased nearby State of West Virginia! IMPOSSIBLE to get a fair trial in Washington, D.C., which is over 95% anti-Trump, & for which I have called for a Federal TAKEOVER in order to bring our Capital back to Greatness," he wrote on the social media platform. "It is now a high crime embarrassment to our Nation and, indeed, the World. This Indictment is all about Election Interference!!!"
The lengthy rant comes after Trump was indicted on Tuesday, August 1, on four felony counts in relation to the Department of Justice Special Counsel Smith's investigation into the right-wing leader's attempts to overturn the 2020 election. The counts against Trump included conspiracy to defraud the United States and conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding.
As OK! previously reported, the businessman and his team have been "pretty angry" about their latest legal debacle. "We have seen him get progressively angrier as these indictments have been coming," CNN analyst Maggie Haberman explained the day after the news broke.
"This is the third case in which he is indicted. But on this one in particular, there is a sense of indignance around it. You are hearing people close to the former President say they now feel like they can move to subpoena everybody who might have done something related to 2020. That does not mean that judge will actually allow them to do that. But that's what their plan is. They are looking at how they can maximize this politically, if nothing else," she continued to explain.
- Donald Trump Jr. Insists the Timing of His Father's Third Indictment Proves the Government Is 'Trying to Interfere With the Election'
- Donald Trump Ally Kari Lake Calls for Republican Candidates to 'Suspend Their Campaigns' in Order for Embattled Ex-Prez to Win 2024 Election
- Staggering Reveal: This Percentage of Fox News Viewers Believe Trump Has Committed Federal Crimes
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Trump has already been indicted twice this year, on charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights.