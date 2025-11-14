Donald Trump Orders FBI to 'Investigate' Bill Clinton's 'Relationship' With Jeffrey Epstein Amid Email 'Hoax': 'Stay Tuned!'
Nov. 14 2025, Published 4:16 p.m. ET
Donald Trump is launching a federal investigation into Bill Clinton and other high-profile figures over their alleged ties to Jeffrey Epstein, just days after the current president was among those named in newly leaked emails from the late convicted s-- offender.
Donald Trumps Calls for Investigation Into Bill Clinton
"Now that the Democrats are using the Epstein Hoax, involving Democrats, not Republicans, to try and deflect from their disastrous SHUTDOWN, and all of their other failures, I will be asking A.G. Pam Bondi, and the Department of Justice, together with our great patriots at the FBI, to investigate Jeffrey Epstein’s involvement and relationship with Bill Clinton, Larry Summers, Reid Hoffman, J.P. Morgan, Chase, and many other people and institutions, to determine what was going on with them, and him," Trump, 79, wrote in a post shared to his Truth Social account on Friday, November 14.
The businessman urged his followers to "stay turned," adding, "This is another Russia, Russia, Russia Scam, with all arrows pointing to the Democrats. Records show that these men, and many others, spent large portions of their life with Epstein, and on his 'Island.'"
Donald Trump's Name Was in Leaked Jeffrey Epstein Emails
Trump appears to be alluding to Epstein's private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Little Saint James Island, where he allegedly trafficked and abused numerous underage girls before the FBI raided it in 2019 following his death.
The president's call for a federal investigation comes days after Epstein's emails leaked by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday, November 12, mentioned Trump's name several times.
Donald Trump Contests Having Close Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein
In one email dated April 2, 2011, Epstein wrote to convicted co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell: "i want you to realize that that dog that hasn't barked is trump.. (REDACTED) spent hours at my house with him ,, he has never once been mentioned. police chief. etc. im [sic] 75 [percent] there."
That same day, the White House responded to the emails, saying they "prove absolutely nothing, other than the fact that President Trump did nothing wrong." Press secretary Karoline Leavitt additionally exposed that Virginia Giuffre — who died by suicide in April — was the name redacted from the message.
Trump has staunchly contested having a close relationship with Epstein over the years and pretended not to hear the reporter’s questions when asked about the emails.
The White House Slammed Leaked Emails
In a video shared online, one journalist could be heard saying, "Mr. President, can you respond to these Epstein emails that were released today?"
But White House staff were quick to usher the media out of the Oval Office as they pressed him for answers.