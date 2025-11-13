or
BREAKING NEWS
Jeffrey Epstein
OK LogoPolitics

Jeffrey Epstein Labels Donald Trump 'Evil Beyond Belief' and 'Nuts' in 2018 Leaked Emails: 'It's Obvious He Could Crack'

Split photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump
Source: mega

Jeffrey Epstein referred to former friend Donald Trump as 'evil' and 'nuts' in emails sent during the president's first term in office.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 13 2025, Published 3:16 p.m. ET

Jeffrey Epstein questioned Donald Trump's mental state way back during his first term in office.

In the plethora of emails released by the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday, November 12, the pedophile dissed his former friend in messages from 2018.

Photo of In a 2018 email, Jeffrey Epstein called former friend Donald Trump 'evil beyond belief.'
Source: mega

In a 2018 email, Jeffrey Epstein called former friend Donald Trump 'evil beyond belief.'

Epstein's comment came when he was forwarded an op-ed titled, “How Close Is Donald Trump to a Psychiatric Breakdown?”

The 2018 piece featured analyses from mental health professionals who believed Trump, now 79, was showing signs of mania. A New York Times reporter sent the article to Epstein — who committed suicide in 2019 ahead of his s-- trafficking trial — and admitted Trump's behavior was "scaring" him.

Jeffrey Epstein Insults Donald Trump

Photo of The late financier admitted the president 'could crack' at any moment.
Source: mega

The late financier admitted the president 'could crack' at any moment.

The journalist urged Epstein to "jump in" and talk some sense into Trump, to which the former replied, "He feels alone. and is nuts !!!"

"I told everyone from day one. evil beyond belief," Epstein continued. "Mad, and most thought I was speaking metaphorically. Its [sic] obvious he could crack."

He also referred to the story about Stormy Daniels claiming she had an affair with Trump — which he denied — as he wrote her name and added, "Lies after lies after lies." It's unclear if he was accusing Daniels or Trump of being untruthful.

Photo of Epstein questioned whether the POTUS had 'early dementia' in 2017.
Source: mega

Epstein questioned whether the POTUS had 'early dementia' in 2017.

The disgraced financier also commented on Trump's mental state in a 2017 email, as a reporter noted the commander-in-chief was "looking/sounding increasingly unhinged."

"No questions donalds [sic] statement is goofy. . early dementia?" Epstein wrote back.

Trump's Rumored Cognitive Decline

Photo of One psychiatry professor claimed Trump has shown 'classic signs of dementia.'
Source: mega

One psychiatry professor claimed Trump has shown 'classic signs of dementia.'

As OK! has reported, Trump's cognitive abilities have been scrutinized more than ever lately as he continuously makes confusing and untrue comments.

In August, John Gartner, a former assistant professor of psychiatry at Johns Hopkins University Medical School, revealed he believes Trump is on the decline.

"What we see are the classic signs of dementia, which is gross deterioration from someone’s baseline and function," Gartner shared with a news outlet.

Photo of The professor predicted Trump's decline is 'going to get worse.'
Source: mega

The professor predicted Trump's decline is 'going to get worse.'

"If you go back and look at film from the 1980s, [Trump] actually was extremely articulate. He was still a jerk, but he was able to express himself in polished paragraphs, and now he really has trouble completing a thought, and that is a huge deterioration," he continued. "He is going to fall off the cognitive cliff, and he will be completely incapacitated."

"I predicted before the election that he would probably fall off the cliff before the end of his term," the professor noted. "And at the rate he is deteriorating, you know… we’ll see. But the point is that it’s going to get worse. That’s my prediction."

