Donald Trump Blatantly Ignores Questions as Reporters Hound Him After Being Named in Jeffrey Epstein Emails: Watch
Nov. 13 2025, Published 2:35 p.m. ET
Donald Trump had nothing to say on November 12 when probed about the newly released emails of Jeffrey Epstein that mention his name several times.
After signing a bill to end the government shutdown on Wednesday, November 12, the president pretended as if he didn't hear the reporter's questions about the shocking emails leaked by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee.
The emails from over the last 15 years further implicate the commander-in-chief in the late pedophile's trafficking scandal and expose ties he's continuously denied.
In a video shared online, one journalist could be heard saying, "Mr. President, can you respond to these Epstein emails that were released today?”
But White House staff were quick to usher the media out of the Oval Office as they pressed him for answers.
Donald Trump Mentioned Multiple Times in New Jeffrey Epstein Emails
In one of the emails, Epstein — who died by suicide in 2019 while in prison — states Trump "knew about the girls."
The convicted s-- offender appeared to be talking about the young women the president accused him of "stealing" from his Mar-a-Lago compound, along with co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell.
The emails also included messages sent by the disgraced financier to Maxwell, who is currently serving time in prison for her role in the trafficking scheme, and author Michael Wolff.
Wolff interviewed Epstein on various occasions, recording nearly 100 hours of their discussions between 2014 up until his death in 2019. A 2015 email to Wolff reveals Epstein wondered how Trump might respond to questions about his connection to him.
In one email dated April 2, 2011, Epstein wrote to Maxwell: "i want you to realize that that dog that hasn’t barked is trump.. (REDACTED) spent hours at my house with him ,, he has never once been mentioned. police chief. etc. im 75 [percent] there."
Maxwell replied, "I have been thinking about that…"
The redacted name is believed to be one of Epstein's victims.
Though House Republicans have said the redacted name is that of Virginia Giuffre, an outspoken victim of Epstein who committed suicide in April.
Giuffre previously stated she never witnessed Trump do anything illegal.
The White House on Wednesday said the emails "prove absolutely nothing, other than the fact that President Trump did nothing wrong."
Trump has staunchly contested having a close relationship with Epstein as questions have come up over the years.