NEWS Donald Trump Planning to Make Controversial Return to the US Open After Being Booed 10 Years Ago Source: MEGA Donald Trump is planning a US Open return 10 years after being booed at the tournament 10 years ago, a source dished. Ereine Marie Aspera Contact us by Email Sept. 5 2025, Published 9:36 a.m. ET

Donald Trump is reportedly heading back to the US Open on Sunday, September 7, for the Men’s Singles Final — nearly a decade after getting booed at Arthur Ashe Stadium. “The commander-in-chief will be in the area... airspace will be frozen, throwing off the travel schedules of any high-flying tennis fans who chopper out to the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center via helicopter!” one source revealed.

Because of the security lockdown, even luxury travel companies are adjusting their schedules. “Blade, which has been helicoptering corporate sponsors and attendees from Manhattan to the matches, are moving flights two hours ahead of the finals,” the insider added.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump is planning to attend the US Open, a source claimed.

The Federal Aviation Administration routinely enforces strict restrictions when a sitting president attends an event, meaning all air traffic stops, airports are temporarily shut down and anyone without clearance has to stay put until the president’s entourage leaves. Trump’s history with the US Open is quite controversial.

Back in 2015, he walked into the quarterfinals with Melania Trump to watch Serena Williams face off against her sister, Venus — and the New York crowd wasted no time booing him. Actor Alan Cumming even joined in, later tweeting, “So much fun joining in the mass collective boo at Donald Trump here at the U.S. Open!!”

Source: MEGA The president was booed at the same event back in 2015.

That wasn’t the only time Donald has faced hostility at big events. During the opening night of Les Misérables in June at the Kennedy Center, he and the first lady were booed. One clip shared on X showed audience members clenching their fists and shouting at the couple as they walked in, while another video captured a softer moment, with some attendees cheering and waving instead.

Source: MEGA The FAA will shut down airspace during Donald Trump's visit.

To fight back against the negative reception, a group of MAGA supporters inside the theater began chanting, “USA! USA!” The commander-in-chief nodded along, even joining the chant himself from his seat. Of course, social media lit up over the mixed reactions. “We are taking back our country thanks to Donald J Trump. 🇺🇸,” one fan posted.

📺 WATCH: In December, President Biden and Dr. Biden got cheers and a standing ovation at the Kennedy Center.



Tonight? Trump and Melania were booed loudly — even after stuffing the place with MAGA cultists.



Face it: Trump isn’t respected. He’s loathed.



The most reviled… pic.twitter.com/1VpZ8GfmaP — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) June 12, 2025

Another claimed, “No s---. He only invites people who will cheer him.”

Source: MEGA Melania and Donald Trump were also booed at 'Les Misérables' in June.

But critics weren’t convinced. “We have ears. We heard the boos, even when trying to pack the audience with MAGA loyalists,” one person wrote, while another stated, “A lot of boos in there. And some of the actors are boycotting the show.” Someone else piled on, writing, “Empty seats, buddy!”