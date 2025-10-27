Donald Trump's Polling Numbers: Inside the Truth Behind President's 'Best' Ratings 'Ever' Amid Government Shutdown

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump is making major claims about his approval rating despite scoring unfavorably among more than fifty percent of Americans amid the ongoing government shutdown. "After winning THREE Elections, BY A LOT, I am now getting the best Polling Numbers that I have ever received," Trump, 79, claimed via Truth Social on Monday, October 27.

Donald Trump Accused 'Radical Left Losers' of 'Taking Fake Ads'

Donald Trump slammed the 'radical left' for 'not showing REAL polls.'

"People see how strong the Economy is, the Trillions of Dollars of Investment pouring into our Country, the Record Setting Strong Border (After years of millions of criminals pouring through it, totally unvetted and unchecked!)," he continued. "Ending 8 wars in eight months, no men playing in women’s sports, no transgender for everyone, rapidly falling Energy prices, and much more!" Trump then accused the "radical left losers" of "taking fake ads" and "not showing REAL polls."

Donald Trump's Approval Rate Is Lowest Among U.S. Presidents

Donald Trump's approval rate scored low among U.S. presidents.

"But rather saying that I’m Polling at low levels," he concluded. "These are the people that I’ve been beating for years, and am continuing to do so, but by even bigger margins. These ads should not be allowed to run because they are FAKE!" Most polling data points to Trump's average approval numbers (from both terms) to be the lowest among U.S. presidents since the polling began in the 1940s. According to Nate Silver’s Silver Bulletin, recent polling data showed that Trump had an overall approval rating of 43 percent, meaning less than half of the nation supports the current president.

Donald Trump Teases Potential Third Presidential Run

Donald Trump's approval rate is 'essentially where it was pre-shutdown.'

His highest approval rate reached 49 percent at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, but would later plummet to 34 percent following the January 6 Capitol riots. The government shutdown, which began on October 1, ticked up the president’s approval rate "slightly at first," but came back "essentially where it was pre-shutdown," per the Silver Bulletin. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Japan on Monday, Trump continued to highlight his top polling numbers while teasing the idea of a third run for the presidency in 2028.

Donald Trump Reveals Potential Third Term Loophole

Donald Trump teased a potential loophole to running for a third term.