or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Will Be President for a Third Term, Steve Bannon Declares: 'There's Many Alternatives' to the 22nd Amendment

Photo of Donald Trump and Steve Bannon
Source: mega

Steve Bannon said there are 'alternatives' as to how Donald Trump can secure a third term.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 24 2025, Published 2:58 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Former White House Chief strategist Steve Bannon insisted Donald Trump will be the president of the United States for a third term despite the 22nd Amendment prohibiting it.

Bannon made the claims in a new interview, declaring, "He’s gonna get a third term, Trump '28."

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Will Serve a Third Term, Claims Steve Bannon

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Steve Bannon claimed Donald Trump will be president for a third term, as there are 'alternatives' to the 22 amendment.
Source: @theeconomist/youtube

Steve Bannon claimed Donald Trump will be president for a third term, as there are 'alternatives' to the 22 amendment.

"Trump is gonna be president '28 so people just ought to get accommodated with that," he stated to The Economist.

When the 22nd Amendment was brought up, Bannon, 71, replied, "There’s many different alternatives."

"At the appropriate time, we’ll lay out what the plan is, but there’s a plan and President Trump will be the president in '28," he said. "The country needs him to be President of the United States. We have to finish what we started."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Trump won the 2016 and 2024 presidential elections.
Source: mega

Trump won the 2016 and 2024 presidential elections.

Bannon labeled the POTUS, 79, as an "instrument of divine will."

"We need him for at least one more term, and he’ll get that in '28," he alleged.

Article continues below advertisement

Bannon Says There Are 'Plans' to Help Trump Secure Another Term

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Bannon has discussed the idea multiple times before, including during his March appearance on NewsNation with Chris Cuomo.

"We’re working on it. I think we’ll have a couple of alternatives, let’s say that. We’ll see what the definition of term limit is," Bannon said when asked about the possibility.

His response prompted Cuomo to ask, "So you’re talking about litigating this issue because I don’t want people to listen to our interview and say, ‘Bannon’s cooking up an insurrection.’ You know what I mean? I want people to get a straight take on where your head is."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of In March, the former White House staffer said he's 'not prepared' yet to publicly talk about a third term.
Source: mega

In March, the former White House staffer said he's 'not prepared' yet to publicly talk about a third term.

"Chris, as you know, I’ve had greater long shots than this. We’ve had greater long shots than Trump 2028, and we’ve got a lot of stuff we’re working on there," he vaguely responded. "We’re not prepared to talk about it publicly, but in a couple months I think we will be."

Article continues below advertisement

Trump Is Selling 2028 Merchandise

Photo of Donald Trump's personal website is already selling Trump 2028 merchandise.
Source: trumpstore.com

Donald Trump's personal website is already selling Trump 2028 merchandise.

Trump himself has also touted running in the presidential election — in fact, he's even selling Trump 2028 merchandise.

Back in April, Trumpstore.com began selling beer koozies, baseball hats and T-shirts that read Trump 2028 on top of the phrase "rewrite the rules."

The description for the apparel states, "The future looks bright! Rewrite the rules with the new Trump 2028 t-shirt." The tee is made in America and comes in sizes S-XXL.

First son Eric Trump has already been seen wearing a Trump 2028 hat.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.