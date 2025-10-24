Donald Trump Will Be President for a Third Term, Steve Bannon Declares: 'There's Many Alternatives' to the 22nd Amendment

Article continues below advertisement

Former White House Chief strategist Steve Bannon insisted Donald Trump will be the president of the United States for a third term despite the 22nd Amendment prohibiting it. Bannon made the claims in a new interview, declaring, "He’s gonna get a third term, Trump '28."

Donald Trump Will Serve a Third Term, Claims Steve Bannon

Source: @theeconomist/youtube Steve Bannon claimed Donald Trump will be president for a third term, as there are 'alternatives' to the 22 amendment.

"Trump is gonna be president '28 so people just ought to get accommodated with that," he stated to The Economist. When the 22nd Amendment was brought up, Bannon, 71, replied, "There’s many different alternatives." "At the appropriate time, we’ll lay out what the plan is, but there’s a plan and President Trump will be the president in '28," he said. "The country needs him to be President of the United States. We have to finish what we started."

Source: mega Trump won the 2016 and 2024 presidential elections.

Bannon labeled the POTUS, 79, as an "instrument of divine will." "We need him for at least one more term, and he’ll get that in '28," he alleged.

Bannon Says There Are 'Plans' to Help Trump Secure Another Term

Bannon has discussed the idea multiple times before, including during his March appearance on NewsNation with Chris Cuomo. "We’re working on it. I think we’ll have a couple of alternatives, let’s say that. We’ll see what the definition of term limit is," Bannon said when asked about the possibility. His response prompted Cuomo to ask, "So you’re talking about litigating this issue because I don’t want people to listen to our interview and say, ‘Bannon’s cooking up an insurrection.’ You know what I mean? I want people to get a straight take on where your head is."

Source: mega In March, the former White House staffer said he's 'not prepared' yet to publicly talk about a third term.

"Chris, as you know, I’ve had greater long shots than this. We’ve had greater long shots than Trump 2028, and we’ve got a lot of stuff we’re working on there," he vaguely responded. "We’re not prepared to talk about it publicly, but in a couple months I think we will be."

Trump Is Selling 2028 Merchandise

Source: trumpstore.com Donald Trump's personal website is already selling Trump 2028 merchandise.