Donald Trump Posts Bizarre AI Video of Himself Rocking Out to Journey Song

photo of Donald Trump
Source: @pro_ai_artist/TikTok

The president reposted an AI video from a fan of his.

By:

May 18 2025, Updated 2:25 p.m. ET

Donald Trump reposted a bizarre video of himself on Truth Social, where he could be seen as an AI-generated member of the famed band Journey.

The original creator of the video has shared countless videos on TikTok of the president jamming out to classic rock songs while wearing patriotic attire.

In the video Trump reposted, he sat at a piano in a black suit and began to play Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believing.”

Donald Trump Reposts AI Video of Himself Rocking Out to Journey

Source: @pro_ai_artist/TikTok

The president was cheered on by a large audience during the AI-generated video.

The AI-generated crowd applauded the president with roaring cheers as he switched his outfit to a more patriotic one, featuring white pants paired with a blue, red and white silky top.

As he took a moment to shred a guitar solo, Trump whipped his luscious white locks from side to side. The creator of the video placed dancing cheerleaders in tiny two-piece costumes on stage behind the president.

donald trump posts bizarre ai video himself rocking out journey song
Source: @pro_ai_artist/TikTok

The president shredded during a guitar and piano solo.

Trump even rocked out on the drums, where he also showed off a bit of his chest hair as he looked off into the large audience.

After the clip went viral on X, the president was criticized for being “embarrassing” and not taking his political leadership seriously.

Donald Trump Ridiculed for AI Video

President Donald Trump

donald trump posts bizarre ai video himself rocking journey song
Source: @pro_ai_artist/TikTok

Critics didn't take well to the president rocking out to Journey.

“Trump posting AI vids of himself singing Journey isn’t just cringe — it’s a trick,” one commenter suggested. “When politicians become celebrities, you stop expecting them to govern. It’s no different than The Apprentice: fake drama, catchphrases, no substance. Just reality TV politics.”

“He can't do s---… but magats will believe he’s a musical genius when they see this,” wrote another.

“Any other President would have been removed by now and this one has to be because he’s becoming worse and that’s much more dangerous,” a third noted.

Donald Trump Denies Posting AI Image of Himself as the Pope

donald trump posts bizarre ai video himself rocking out to journey song
Source: @pro_ai_artist/TikTok

The president is a fan of AI-generated images, as he has posted many to his Truth Social.

Trump was previously ridiculed after Pope Francis died in April, when he shared an AI-generated image of himself dressed as a pope.

After the backlash, the 47th president told reporters he didn’t even know about the photo until days later.

donald trump journey rocking out
Source: @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

Donad Trump said he had 'nothing to do' with the AI image of himself as the pope.

“The Catholics loved it,” Trump claimed. “I had nothing to do with it; somebody made up a picture of me dressed like the pope, and they put it out on the internet. That’s not me that did it; I have no idea where it came from. Maybe it was AI. But I know nothing about it.”

Nevertheless, Trump continues to allow AI-generated images of himself to be shared on his Truth Social account. Within the last few days, he’s posted several AI images of himself. One of which featured him as a superhero with the message, “We Are Taking Back Our Great Country.”

