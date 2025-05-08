Donald Trump Issues 2-Word Response to Question After Posting AI-Generated Image of Himself as the Pope

In a press appearance from Monday, May 5, shared to X, the president was asked by a reporter if he “regrets” sharing the image of himself as the pope on Truth Social .

Donald Trump ’s, 78, AI-generated image of himself as the pope from May 2, is still a topic of discussion after the death of Pope Francis , 88, who passed on April 21, due to a stroke and heart failure.

Reporter: Do you regret the image of yourself posted on social media dressed as the Pope? Trump: What’s next pic.twitter.com/LCwPEZXBSx

After a clip of his short remark went viral online, critics flooded the comments section to ridicule the president for being an “embarrassment.”

“Did the next reporter ask the same question? Because they should not be letting him get away with that and keep asking stuff he wants to ignore,” wrote one.

“A stupid man with a stupid-looking mouth saying stupid s---... just stupid,” said another.

“Dude wishes MAGA was a religion,” a third quipped.

“Thanks to the reporter for reminding him of his foolishness,” noted a fourth.