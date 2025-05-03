'He's a Troll!': Donald Trump Breaks the Internet After Sharing AI-Generated Photo of Himself as the Pope

President Donald Trump doesn’t have to do much to send shock waves through the internet — and on Friday, May 2, he did just that.

In a Truth Social post from the political leader, he shared an uncaptioned AI-generated image of himself as the pope. His stupefying picture comes after Pope Francis’ death on April 21.

Though many Americans would like to think the controversial president was joking when he posted the photo, social media users couldn’t help but comment on the “disgusting” depiction.