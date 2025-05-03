or
'He's a Troll!': Donald Trump Breaks the Internet After Sharing AI-Generated Photo of Himself as the Pope

photo of Donald Trump
Source: Truth Social;MEGA

Could Donald Trump be the next pope?

By:

May 3 2025, Published 12:31 p.m. ET

President Donald Trump doesn’t have to do much to send shock waves through the internet — and on Friday, May 2, he did just that.

In a Truth Social post from the political leader, he shared an uncaptioned AI-generated image of himself as the pope. His stupefying picture comes after Pope Francis’ death on April 21.

Though many Americans would like to think the controversial president was joking when he posted the photo, social media users couldn’t help but comment on the “disgusting” depiction.

donald trump ai generated photo himself as the pope
Source: mega

Social media users agreed the president's depiction of him as the pope was 'disgusting.'

“He’s a troll!” exclaimed one online.

“He needs to know when to stop,” another wrote.

“Trump posing as the Pope a week after the Pope's funeral is a commentary on who Trump is. He is not a President, nor is he much of a businessman. He isn't much more than a conman with delusions of grandeur who got lucky with some pissed-off supremacists,” added a third.

donald trump shares ai generated photo himself as pope
Source: mega

The president said he was his 'number one' choice to replace Pope Francis.

Before posting the “offensive” image, Trump noted on Tuesday, April 29, that he would like to be Francis’ replacement at the Vatican. “I’d like to be pope. That’d be my number one choice,” he told the press.

As the president continued, he endorsed Archbishop of New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan as the next Catholic leader. “No, I don’t know. I don’t have a preference. I might say, we have a cardinal that happens to be out of a place called New York who is very good. So we’ll see what happens," he said.

President Donald Trump

donald trump ai generated photo of himself as pope
Source: mega

Despite saying he would like to replace Pope Francis, the president endorsed Archbishop of New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan to be the next pope.

While the masses don’t favor Trump as the next official pope, Senator Lindsey Graham tweeted his support for the president’s pontiff candidacy.

“I was excited to hear that President Trump is open to the idea of being the next Pope. This would truly be a dark horse candidate, but I would ask the papal conclave and Catholic faithful to keep an open mind about this possibility!” he exclaimed. “The first Pope-U.S. President combination has many upsides. Watching for white smoke…. Trump MMXXVIII!”

donald trump ai generated photo of himself as the pope
Source: mega

Senator Lindsey Graham endorsed Donald Trump to be the next pope.

Still, the internet wasn’t buying it — as many social media users slammed the senator from South Carolina. “You are trying to change what is sacred about Christianity. Like, how are you not embarrassed posting this?” commented one.

Another X user even suggested that Trump’s administration had images of Graham that would ruin his career, leading to his endorsement of the president as the next pope. “My God, Lindsey…what do those pictures look like that they have of you? They must be something else because this is humiliating,” they wrote.

