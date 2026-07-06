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Donald Trump Praises Former Rival Bill Clinton as a 'Nice Guy' While Reading Children's Book on Second Lady Usha Vance's Podcast

split image of Donald Trump and Bill Clinton
Source: mega

Donald Trump made a rare admission about Bill Clinton while reading a children's book on Usha Vance's podcast.

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July 6 2026, Published 10:36 a.m. ET

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President Donald Trump made a surprising confession about a longtime rival while reading a children's book on Second Lady Usha Vance's podcast.

During a recent episode of "Storytime With the Second Lady," Trump read from Presidents Play! before the conversation took an unexpected turn when he reached the part on former President Bill Clinton.

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Donald Trump's Unexpected Compliment

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image of Trump called former rival Clinton 'a nice guy' during the lighthearted interview.
Source: @Storytime with the Second Lady/Youtube; @The White House/YouTube

Donald Trump called former rival Bill Clinton 'a nice guy' during the lighthearted interview.

While discussing Clinton's love of jogging, Trump revealed he recently learned the former president had a running track built at the White House.

"And then you have President Bill Clinton — he ran on a special jogging track. He had a little track built for him at the White House. That's nice. I didn't even know that until recently, but he had a track built at the White House," Trump said.

He then surprised listeners by adding: "I don't think I'll ever do that. I don't see myself doing that. I don't know. But he actually was a nice guy. I like Bill Clinton a lot. I still do."

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Source: @Storytime with the Second Lady/Youtube; @The White House/YouTube

Donald Trump revealed he only recently learned Bill Clinton had a private jogging track built at the White House.

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image of Trump also joked that he'd like to ride horses like Abraham Lincoln, but admitted he's seen 'too many bad things happen.'
Source: @Storytime with the Second Lady/Youtube; @The White House/YouTube

Donald Trump also joked that he'd like to ride horses like Abraham Lincoln, but admitted he's seen 'too many bad things happen.'

After reflecting on Clinton, Trump continued reading through the book, moving on to President Abraham Lincoln's fondness for horseback riding.

"I'd like to ride horses too. In fact, it gives me an idea. But when you fall off a horse, I've seen too many bad things happen," he joked.

Vance responded, "No, it's not."

Trump quipped that he might only ride "a nice old horse that's extremely slow and lazy" before turning the page to discuss George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush's enjoyment of pitching horseshoes.

"So, well, we've got a nice old horse that's extremely slow and lazy — maybe I'd ride that one. Anyway, father-and-son presidents — that's George Bush's father. They liked to pitch horseshoes, the Bushies!" Trump continued.

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Laura Ingraham Calls Interview 'Uncomfortable'

image of Fox News host Laura Ingraham said parts of Trump's podcast appearance were 'a little uncomfortable.'
Source: @Storytime with the Second Lady/Youtube; @The White House/YouTube

Fox News host Laura Ingraham said parts of Donald Trump's podcast appearance were 'a little uncomfortable.'

Trump's appearance later sparked criticism from Fox News host Laura Ingraham, who admitted parts of the interview left her cringing after Trump made comments about his body.

During Friday's episode of The Ingraham Angle, contributor Raymond Arroyo suggested Trump should write his own children's book about America's presidents before playing several clips from "Storytime With the Second Lady."

"That was a little uncomfortable," she said, according to Mediaite.

She also joked that Vance seemed uncertain about the direction of the conversation, suggesting the second lady’s expressions appeared to say, "Okay… where is this going? Where is this going? Where is this going?"

Donald Trump Jokes About His Body

image of Trump joked he doesn't think he'd 'look good in a bathing suit' while discussing the White House pool.
Source: @Storytime with the Second Lady/Youtube; @The White House/YouTube

Donald Trump joked he doesn't think he'd 'look good in a bathing suit' while discussing the White House pool.

Throughout the interview, Trump mixed presidential history with personal anecdotes and jokes.

While discussing the White House, he noted that an outdoor swimming pool was built during President Gerald Ford's administration but admitted he has never taken advantage of it.

"I don't know if I look good in a bathing suit," Trump joked. "I haven't had a bathing suit in a looooong time. I'm too busy."

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