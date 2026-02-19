Donald Trump Gushes Over 'Beautiful' Nicki Minaj's Skin in Rambling Speech: 'I Love' Her

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump had plenty to say about Nicki Minaj. During a Black History Month event in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, February 18, the president unexpectedly shifted gears and started praising the rapper in front of the crowd. What started as a shout-out quickly turned into a full-on gush session.

Source: @clashreport/X Donald Trump praised Nicki Minaj during his speech.

“How about Nicki Minaj? Do we love Nicki Minaj? I love Nicki Minaj. She was here a couple weeks ago. She’s so beautiful,” Trump raved. “I said, ‘Nicki, you’re so beautiful.’ Her nails are like that long, I said, ‘Nicki are they real?’ She didn’t want to get into that. But she was so beautiful and so great and she gets it, more importantly.”

Trump on Nicki Minaj:



Her skin so beautiful. I said, “Nicki, you are so beautiful.”



Her nails are that long, and I said, “Nicki, are they real?” She didn’t want to get into that. pic.twitter.com/AYKHGQl2Kc — Clash Report (@clashreport) February 18, 2026 Source: @clashreport/X

The comments immediately raised eyebrows online. “He’s a very strange guy,” one said. Another added, “Oh i can't wait Cardi B to use this as clap back.” “Not he flirting 😂😭😭,” a third chimed in. “Early SNL skit? 😂😂😂😂,” a fourth joked. “Yea, she said she didn't want to get into it with a pervert. LMFAO 😂,” a fifth said.

Source: MEGA Nicki Minaj shared an AI-generated photo online.

The speech comes just days after Minaj marked Presidents’ Day on Monday, February 16, with a headline-making post of her own. The 43-year-old performer shared an AI-generated image that appeared to show her riding in a convertible next to Trump while counting money. Minaj captioned the post, “Happy #PresidentsDay,” and shared it on X along with two images that seemingly placed her in the driver’s seat beside the president.

She’s really the biggest loser on the planet 😭 https://t.co/ytKbSBpjAn — tody (@666tody666) February 17, 2026 Source: @666tody666/X

Source: MEGA The rapper has openly supported Donald Trump in recent weeks.

Within minutes, the internet lit up. One X user reposted the image and wrote, “She’s really the biggest loser on the planet,” adding a crying emoji. Another person chimed in, writing, “Wow, someone’s obsessed.” Others zeroed in on the details, with one user asking, “Why are they both in the driver's seat 😭😭😭?”

Minaj first met Trump at the Trump Accounts Summit in Washington, D.C., on January 28. During that appearance, she stood beside him and made her loyalty crystal clear. “I am probably the president’s No. 1 fan,” Minaj said. “And that’s not going to change. What people have to say, it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more. And it’s going to motivate all of us to support him more.”

Source: MEGA Nicki Minaj called herself Donald Trump's 'No. 1 fan.'