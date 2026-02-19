Donald Trump Gushes Over 'Beautiful' Nicki Minaj's Skin in Rambling Speech: 'I Love' Her
Feb. 19 2026, Published 12:09 p.m. ET
Donald Trump had plenty to say about Nicki Minaj.
During a Black History Month event in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, February 18, the president unexpectedly shifted gears and started praising the rapper in front of the crowd. What started as a shout-out quickly turned into a full-on gush session.
“How about Nicki Minaj? Do we love Nicki Minaj? I love Nicki Minaj. She was here a couple weeks ago. She’s so beautiful,” Trump raved. “I said, ‘Nicki, you’re so beautiful.’ Her nails are like that long, I said, ‘Nicki are they real?’ She didn’t want to get into that. But she was so beautiful and so great and she gets it, more importantly.”
The comments immediately raised eyebrows online.
“He’s a very strange guy,” one said.
Another added, “Oh i can't wait Cardi B to use this as clap back.”
“Not he flirting 😂😭😭,” a third chimed in.
“Early SNL skit? 😂😂😂😂,” a fourth joked.
“Yea, she said she didn't want to get into it with a pervert. LMFAO 😂,” a fifth said.
The speech comes just days after Minaj marked Presidents’ Day on Monday, February 16, with a headline-making post of her own. The 43-year-old performer shared an AI-generated image that appeared to show her riding in a convertible next to Trump while counting money.
Minaj captioned the post, “Happy #PresidentsDay,” and shared it on X along with two images that seemingly placed her in the driver’s seat beside the president.
Within minutes, the internet lit up.
One X user reposted the image and wrote, “She’s really the biggest loser on the planet,” adding a crying emoji.
Another person chimed in, writing, “Wow, someone’s obsessed.”
Others zeroed in on the details, with one user asking, “Why are they both in the driver's seat 😭😭😭?”
Minaj first met Trump at the Trump Accounts Summit in Washington, D.C., on January 28. During that appearance, she stood beside him and made her loyalty crystal clear.
“I am probably the president’s No. 1 fan,” Minaj said. “And that’s not going to change. What people have to say, it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more. And it’s going to motivate all of us to support him more.”
She continued: “We’re not going to let them get away with bullying him. And you know, the smear campaigns. It’s not going to work. He has a lot of force behind him and God is protecting him.”
Minaj has been vocal about her support in recent weeks. During an appearance on “The Katie Miller Podcast,” she opened up about why she feels personally connected to him.
"When I saw how he was being treated over and over and over, I just couldn't handle it," she said. "I felt that...a lot of that bullying, and the smear campaigns and all of the lying, I felt that that had been done to me for so many years. And I was watching it in real time happen to someone else, and I didn't think he deserved it."