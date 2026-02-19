or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Gushes Over 'Beautiful' Nicki Minaj's Skin in Rambling Speech: 'I Love' Her

donald trump praises nicki minaj beautiful skin rambling speech
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump gushed over Nicki Minaj during a Black History Month speech, calling her 'beautiful.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 19 2026, Published 12:09 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump had plenty to say about Nicki Minaj.

During a Black History Month event in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, February 18, the president unexpectedly shifted gears and started praising the rapper in front of the crowd. What started as a shout-out quickly turned into a full-on gush session.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Donald Trump praised Nicki Minaj during his speech.
Source: @clashreport/X

Donald Trump praised Nicki Minaj during his speech.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

“How about Nicki Minaj? Do we love Nicki Minaj? I love Nicki Minaj. She was here a couple weeks ago. She’s so beautiful,” Trump raved. “I said, ‘Nicki, you’re so beautiful.’ Her nails are like that long, I said, ‘Nicki are they real?’ She didn’t want to get into that. But she was so beautiful and so great and she gets it, more importantly.”

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @clashreport/X
Article continues below advertisement

The comments immediately raised eyebrows online.

“He’s a very strange guy,” one said.

Another added, “Oh i can't wait Cardi B to use this as clap back.”

“Not he flirting 😂😭😭,” a third chimed in.

“Early SNL skit? 😂😂😂😂,” a fourth joked.

“Yea, she said she didn't want to get into it with a pervert. LMFAO 😂,” a fifth said.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Nicki Minaj shared an AI-generated photo online.
Source: MEGA

Nicki Minaj shared an AI-generated photo online.

Article continues below advertisement

The speech comes just days after Minaj marked Presidents’ Day on Monday, February 16, with a headline-making post of her own. The 43-year-old performer shared an AI-generated image that appeared to show her riding in a convertible next to Trump while counting money.

Minaj captioned the post, “Happy #PresidentsDay,” and shared it on X along with two images that seemingly placed her in the driver’s seat beside the president.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @666tody666/X
Article continues below advertisement
image of The rapper has openly supported Donald Trump in recent weeks.
Source: MEGA

The rapper has openly supported Donald Trump in recent weeks.

Article continues below advertisement

Within minutes, the internet lit up.

One X user reposted the image and wrote, “She’s really the biggest loser on the planet,” adding a crying emoji.

Another person chimed in, writing, “Wow, someone’s obsessed.”

Others zeroed in on the details, with one user asking, “Why are they both in the driver's seat 😭😭😭?”

Article continues below advertisement

Minaj first met Trump at the Trump Accounts Summit in Washington, D.C., on January 28. During that appearance, she stood beside him and made her loyalty crystal clear.

“I am probably the president’s No. 1 fan,” Minaj said. “And that’s not going to change. What people have to say, it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more. And it’s going to motivate all of us to support him more.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Nicki Minaj called herself Donald Trump's 'No. 1 fan.'
Source: MEGA

Nicki Minaj called herself Donald Trump's 'No. 1 fan.'

She continued: “We’re not going to let them get away with bullying him. And you know, the smear campaigns. It’s not going to work. He has a lot of force behind him and God is protecting him.”

Minaj has been vocal about her support in recent weeks. During an appearance on “The Katie Miller Podcast,” she opened up about why she feels personally connected to him.

"When I saw how he was being treated over and over and over, I just couldn't handle it," she said. "I felt that...a lot of that bullying, and the smear campaigns and all of the lying, I felt that that had been done to me for so many years. And I was watching it in real time happen to someone else, and I didn't think he deserved it."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.