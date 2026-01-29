or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Exclusives > Donald Trump
OK LogoEXCLUSIVE

Donald Trump Looked 'Worried' About What Nicki Minaj Would Say Before She Raved Over President During Speech, Body Language Expert Spills

Composite photo of Nick Minaj and Donald Trump
Source: mega;@abcnews/youtube

A body language expert said Donald Trump appeared nervous that Nicki Minaj would say something 'damaging' during her speech at his recent event.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 29 2026, Published 3:09 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Nicki Minaj's chummy appearance at Donald Trump's Wednesday, January 28, summit left millions puzzled — and body language expert Inbaal Honigmann believes that even the stars themselves felt uncomfortable when the event first began.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump and Nicki Minaj Were 'Awkward' at First

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Nicki Minaj and Donald Trump's body language was 'awkward and mismatched' when they first greeted each other.
Source: @abcnews/youtube

Nicki Minaj and Donald Trump's body language was 'awkward and mismatched' when they first greeted each other.

"Their body language is awkward, mismatched and downright confusing. Each of them regards the other with suspicion and curiosity, as one would an alien," Honigman exclusively spilled to OK! on behalf of Casino.org. "It is unclear why they would team up, but their reactions around each other are just as bizarre as can be expected."

Despite not knowing each other well, Trump is "thankful for her support, which is evidenced by the way he welcomes her to the podium. Holding out his hand, stepping towards her and leaning forward, shows deference."

Minaj reciprocated by leaning toward him as she put her hand out, which is "similar to bowing" but not as formal."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @abcnews/youtube

Nicki Minja called herself the POTUS' 'number one fan.'

While the POTUS giving the mom-of-one a quick kiss on the cheek signals they're "pleased that this event is taking place, each for their own reasons," Honigman noted their "stiff smiles" signal the two won't be socializing as pals anytime soon.

The body language expert believes the politician's "neutral" face as Minaj takes the podium means he might have been "worried she'd say something damaging," though she never did so.

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of The POTUS' worry over what the rapper would say faded as she began to praise him, claimed a body langauge expert.
Source: @abcnews/youtube

The POTUS' worry over what the rapper would say faded as she began to praise him, claimed a body langauge expert.

Honigmann also dissected one of the "odd moments" that occurred before the "Super Bass" vocalist began speaking.

"She says 'hello...' then looks downwards with a cheeky smile. Her high cheeks and lowered chin as she grins, are like a child caught doing something naughty. She knows that her support to the divisive politicians would ruffle a few feathers and she likes it," the expert spilled. "Trump, behind her, notices it and cackles quietly. He's in on the joke, he already likes the headlines that are not yet written."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of The duo didn't 'trust each other' until after Minaj finished her address.
Source: @abcnews/youtube

The duo didn't 'trust each other' until after Minaj finished her address.

As the music star talked to the crowd, the POTUS was "beside himself with delight."

Most notably, his smile and lowered shoulders relayed he was feeling "a good amount of relief," as "it dawns on him that Nicki isn't about to say anything damaging. He's relieved that he agreed to her coming."

Article continues below advertisement

The Stars Now 'Trust Each Other'

Photo of The president's smiles signaled he's 'grateful for her public support.'
Source: mega

The president's smiles signaled he's 'grateful for her public support.'

By the end of her address, Hongiman believes the two have cemented themselves as allies.

"When Nicki turns back and looks at Trump, asking what to do next, their eyes meet. They did not trust each other until that moment, but this first eye contact between the two sends the message that they are both pleased with how this went," she explained. "Nicki's childlike demeanor returns when she walks off the stage, she smiles as she glances from side to side, but Trump follows her with a thankful smile of his own, he wants to let her know how grateful he is for her public support."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.