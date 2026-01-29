Donald Trump Looked 'Worried' About What Nicki Minaj Would Say Before She Raved Over President During Speech, Body Language Expert Spills

Article continues below advertisement

Nicki Minaj's chummy appearance at Donald Trump's Wednesday, January 28, summit left millions puzzled — and body language expert Inbaal Honigmann believes that even the stars themselves felt uncomfortable when the event first began.

Donald Trump and Nicki Minaj Were 'Awkward' at First

Source: @abcnews/youtube Nicki Minaj and Donald Trump's body language was 'awkward and mismatched' when they first greeted each other.

"Their body language is awkward, mismatched and downright confusing. Each of them regards the other with suspicion and curiosity, as one would an alien," Honigman exclusively spilled to OK! on behalf of Casino.org. "It is unclear why they would team up, but their reactions around each other are just as bizarre as can be expected." Despite not knowing each other well, Trump is "thankful for her support, which is evidenced by the way he welcomes her to the podium. Holding out his hand, stepping towards her and leaning forward, shows deference." Minaj reciprocated by leaning toward him as she put her hand out, which is "similar to bowing" but not as formal."

Source: @abcnews/youtube Nicki Minja called herself the POTUS' 'number one fan.'

While the POTUS giving the mom-of-one a quick kiss on the cheek signals they're "pleased that this event is taking place, each for their own reasons," Honigman noted their "stiff smiles" signal the two won't be socializing as pals anytime soon. The body language expert believes the politician's "neutral" face as Minaj takes the podium means he might have been "worried she'd say something damaging," though she never did so.

Source: @abcnews/youtube The POTUS' worry over what the rapper would say faded as she began to praise him, claimed a body langauge expert.

Honigmann also dissected one of the "odd moments" that occurred before the "Super Bass" vocalist began speaking. "She says 'hello...' then looks downwards with a cheeky smile. Her high cheeks and lowered chin as she grins, are like a child caught doing something naughty. She knows that her support to the divisive politicians would ruffle a few feathers and she likes it," the expert spilled. "Trump, behind her, notices it and cackles quietly. He's in on the joke, he already likes the headlines that are not yet written."

Source: @abcnews/youtube The duo didn't 'trust each other' until after Minaj finished her address.

As the music star talked to the crowd, the POTUS was "beside himself with delight." Most notably, his smile and lowered shoulders relayed he was feeling "a good amount of relief," as "it dawns on him that Nicki isn't about to say anything damaging. He's relieved that he agreed to her coming."

The Stars Now 'Trust Each Other'

Source: mega The president's smiles signaled he's 'grateful for her public support.'