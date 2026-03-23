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Donald Trump Appears to Predict His Own Presidency in Chilling Resurfaced 2016 Tweet

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Source: MEGA

Donald Trump seemed to predict his own presidency in a recently resurfaced tweet from 2016.

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March 23 2026, Updated 6:06 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump seemed to predict his own presidency in a recently resurfaced tweet from 2016.

"While our wonderful president was out playing golf all day, the TSA is falling apart, just like our government! Airports a total disaster," the 79-year-old wrote on X on May 21, 2016.

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Donald Trump's Old 2016 Tweet Has Gone Viral

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Source: @realDonaldTrump

Donald Trump spoke about airports in 2016.

Trump scored his first term in 2016 and was reelected in 2024 for his second administration.

The politician's tweet was in reference to former president Barack Obama golfing 10 years prior while airports experienced delays and long security lines.

The post was chillingly accurate and seemingly mirrored what is currently going on with TSA and certain airports.

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TSA Agents Have Not Been Paid for Weeks

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Source: MEGA

Donald Trump criticized Barack Obama in his tweet from 2016.

There have been disgustingly long queues at some airports in recent weeks as TSA officers are dealing with staff shortages and working without pay due to budget issues with the Department of Homeland Security.

Other users couldn't help but notice the futuristic similarities between today and a decade ago.

"Crazy how Trump has an oracle like instinct to predict his own presidency through made up criticism of Obama," one person tweeted.

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Fans Jokingly Called Donald Trump 'Nostradumba--'

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Source: MEGA

Fans blasted Donald Trump and his weird prediction.

"Trump is a pro at projection. Even if it's preemptive projection. LOL," another joked. "Nostradumba--," someone said, referencing the 16th century French astrologer and clairvoyant Nostradamus.

"Please let Trump play golf, so he doesn't f--- up the world economy any further," one chimed in. "Careful they might start using the Oracle of Mar-a-Lago."

Another person stated: "Crazy how Democrats think Trump is terrible and Obama is terrific when they both had the same exact problems."

"Every accusation is an admission of guilt. It's all projection. He's been a failure his entire life, living by 'fake it till you make it,'" one said.

Donald Trump Deploys ICE Agents to Airports

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Source: MEGA

The president plans to deploy ICE agents to help contain the situation at U.S. airports.

Amid the situation, Trump decided he would send ICE agents to help contain the chaos.

"On Monday, ICE will be going to airports to help our wonderful TSA Agents who have stayed on the job despite the fact that the Radical Left Democrats, who are only focused on protecting hard line criminals who have entered our Country illegally, are endangering the USA by holding back the money that was long ago agreed to with signed and sealed contracts, and all," he penned on Truth Social.

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