Megyn Kelly's Most Scathing Attacks on the Obamas

Megyn Kelly Slammed Michelle Obama's Dishonesty at the DNC

Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly has consistently criticized Barack and Michelle Obama over the past few months.

There's nothing holding Megyn Kelly back from taking a swing at Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama. In August 2024, the conservative commentator reacted to Michelle's speech at the Democratic National Convention, saying the Obamas "are great speakers on teleprompter." "In all of this – her soaring speech, her dishonesty – she was found inspirational by that crowd, which was on its feet in adoration. And that is where Michelle Obama is in her sweet spot: Misleading, attacking Republicans, ripping the foundational ideals of America, and finding herself once again, the subject of Democrats' worship," Megyn wrote on her website. She also shared a YouTube video, "exposing" the truth about the former First Lady's remarks and calling out Michelle for "her hypocrisy about America and wealth, her strengths as an orator, and more."

She Called Barack Obama Merely 'Talented Orator'

Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly labeled Michelle Obama a 'powerful democratic weapon.'

Before the 2024 presidential election, Megyn discussed Michelle as a "powerful democratic weapon" following her interview with podcaster Jay Shetty. "Michelle Obama is on this popular podcast, though I've never heard of it, but apparently it is popular with this guy," she began. "She has nothing to promote, she has no book, she has no event, so that means she called them and said, 'I have something to say.'" The 54-year-old podcaster then slammed the former POTUS, saying, "All the things she's talking about to kick it off are about rhetoric. 'Who speaks for us? Who has the bully pulpit?' That's all her husband did. That's all he had. He was a talented orator."

Megyn Kelly Lambasted Barack Obama for Posting a 'Terrible' Photo of His Wife

Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly reacted to Barack Obama's birthday post for Michelle.

For Michelle's 61st birthday in January, Barack uploaded a photo from their dinner date, which showed him holding his wife's hand while smiling at the camera. Amid the divorce rumors surrounding the Obamas, Megyn took a swipe at the former president for sharing an unflattering snap of Michelle on her special day. "Some of you are married. Did you see the post he put out to celebrate for their anniversary? He chose the least attractive photo of her that's ever been released," she claimed. "I mean, this is just wrong. Michelle Obama can look very nice in a photograph. This ain't it." The talk show host added, "She's got the kerchief on her head. They're about 20 feet apart in this intimate dinner. And he looks great. This is classic. He's like, this is a great picture. He's got the 1000 watt smile. She looks terrible."

She Claimed the Obamas 'Married the Wrong People'

Source: MEGA Barack and Michelle Obama dismissed the speculation surrounding their marriage.

Megyn sharply criticized Barack and Michelle's marriage amid the divorce buzz, suggesting the Obamas "married the wrong people." "Is it, Michelle? It's not," she shared on the April 18 episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show" podcast. "I've been married for 17 and a half years, and not one was bad." Meanwhile, Daily Mail columnist Maureen Callahan responded, I can't think of anybody I would go to for advice less than Michelle Obama. She really doesn't know what she's talking about. First of all, she loves to tell us she hated Barack for a good decade." Callahan then described Barack as Michelle's "ball of dead weight."

Megyn Kelly Called Out 'Privileged' and 'Out of Touch' Michelle Obama

Source: MEGA Michelle Obama said her time in the White House affected her mental health.

After Michelle spoke candidly about the downs she had in her life, Megyn skewered the mom-of-two for being pessimistic and for going "on a four and a half minute tear about herself and how hard it is to be Michelle Obama." "Here's the first one about how difficult it is for Black women like Michelle to articulate their pain… This is the perfect sound bite after the discussion we just had about how the left looks at everything through this identity," she highlighted. "You could say prism, you could also say prison, where she's talking about how women aren't allowed to articulate their pain, about how they just suck it up. They don't show that, as if men never do that… Men are known, aren't they, for articulating their pain. That's what you think of when you think of 'man,' traditionally." The former Fox News host roasted "privileged" Michelle before comparing her to Meghan Markle, whom she also called "out of touch." She continued, "The thing about Michelle Obama is, she's always negative. Everything she says has got a negative spin on it. She's negative about the country. She's negative about her time as First Lady. She's very negative about her husband." Megyn concluded her tirade by shading Michelle's relationship with Barack, declaring the Obamas "have a bad marriage." "She did not marry the right person. It's not a good match. She almost never says anything nice about him," she ended her remarks.

Megyn Kelly Mocked Michelle Obama for Being 'Fearful' for Her Family

Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly and Tucker Carlson blasted Michelle Obama on the podcast.

Megyn and Tucker Carlson joined forces in throwing shade at Michelle over her comments about her marriage to Barack and the state of America on her podcast. "We've been watching clips from her podcast over the past couple of weeks. Everything she says is negative," she told her former coworker. "You would never know you are hearing from a woman who [was] First Lady for eight years [and now] has become probably a billionaire by this point, is out on David Geffen's yacht every other summer, her estate in Martha's Vineyard, her daughters who went to these Tony schools, you would think you were listening to somebody like the wife of a George Floyd, and she's never gotten over whatever grievance she had growing up." Megyn also ripped into Michelle for continuing to be "fearful" for her family despite having 24/7 security, accusing her of worrying "that as mixed-race girls, they're going to get picked up like Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an MS-13 gang member, and whisked off to El Salvador." On the other hand, Tucker pulled no punches when he claimed Michelle is "dying of affluence, privilege and self-obsession." "She's just so miserable, and it's obvious, and always has been," said the former CNN commentator. "And one of the lessons that I've always thought Michelle Obama's life presented to the rest of us is, take some time to focus on your marriage. If you're happy in your marriage, you can feel it, you can smell it, you're emanating a kind of peace or tranquility, you're going home to a spiritual fortress with your spouse." Tucker did not mince his words as he continuously attacked Michelle and her marriage, accusing her of being hostile toward her husband.

She Branded Michelle Obama as 'Bitter'

Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly called Michelle Obama a 'thin-skinned' person who needs an 'intervention.'

On the May 15 broadcast of "The Megyn Kelly Show," Megyn suggested Michelle "is seriously depressed" because "she has the most negative, dark outlook on life I've ever heard from a public figure, certainly one who's been given so much." She also reacted to Michelle's comments about her family on the "Diary of a CEO" podcast, arguing, "Her window into motherhood and having a child, the first thing she says, 'They mess you up.' Maybe that's what happened to her. Maybe she was totally delightful before the two daughters came along, I don't know, she clearly is not enjoying motherhood and enjoying being in a marriage even less." "Poor Michelle Obama," Megyn mocked the attorney. "And then you have the babies, and they mess you up. They eff up a mother. This woman needs an intervention. She needs our help." Megyn uninterruptedly bashed Michelle on the episode, branding her "thin-skinned" and "bitter."

Megyn Kelly Accused Michelle Obama of Trying to Outshine Barack

Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly alleged that Michelle Obama 'cannot stop complaining.'

Megyn took a dig at "bitter" Michelle while speaking with author Glenn Greenwald on the May 29 episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show." "There's such a great new spin of complaints here," she said of Michelle before disparaging the latter's "IMO" podcast for having only "200,000 subscribers." "Here she is interviewing Dr. Sharon Malone, perhaps better known as former Attorney General Eric Holder's wife — and therein lies the problem. As these two ladies, married to two very famous men, are pissed that they are not the alpha in terms of popularity and recognition in their marriages," she stated. "She's supposed to be the star, Michelle Obama," the host continued. "This dovetails perfectly with so many other comments she's made about how she is [like], 'What about me? What about me? What did those eight years in the White House do to my soul? And why isn't anyone asking? They shouldn't have to be told to ask about how I'm doing.'" According to Megyn, the Becoming author "can't stop complaining" despite having "zero perspective for what actual problems are."

Megyn Kelly Mockingly Suggested Michelle Obama Should Change Her Name to 'Misery Obama'

Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly revealed she is working on a new parody segment on her show.

"Michelle, she should change her name to 'Misery Obama' — that's really what I think of. 'Misery Obama' never has a positive word to say. Never. Not about children, not about family. Certainly not about her husband," Megyn hammered Michelle again on the June 26 broadcast of "The Megyn Kelly Show." She added, "Here's her latest soundbite that made the rounds when I was off… She's glad she didn't have a boy because he would have been a Barack Obama, and that's a hard pass for her. This woman can't stand him."

She Pretended to Be Michelle Obama in a Parody Video

Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly shared the premiere episode of her 'Megyn O' podcast.