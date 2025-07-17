Donald Trump Bombshell: President Is Named in the Jeffrey Epstein Files, His Former Chief of Staff Claims
Are Donald Trump's former colleagues turning on him?
As more and more Americans express their frustration with the president brushing off the drama surrounding alleged unreleased documents about late s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein, his former chief of staff Mick Mulvaney gave a shocking interview.
Mulvaney worked in Trump's administration form 2019 to 2020.
Mick Mulvaney Claims Donald Trump Is in the Jeffrey Epstein Files
In a clip from the upcoming chat, which was obtained by a news publication, Mulvaney confirmed Trump "is in the files. A lot of people are in the files."
"But if there was something in the files that [was] particularly damning about Donald Trump, the files would have been released by the Biden administration," Mulvaney added, hinting that the documents don't signal any scandal for the POTUS.
Nonetheless, Mulvaney reportedly went on to mention Epstein and Trump's past friendship, alleging the disgraced financier was once kicked out of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate for "being weird."
As OK! reported, Trump suddenly changed his tune on the Epstein files, as Pam Bondi previously alleged she was in possession of documents relating to the horrific crimes.
However, earlier this month, the FBI and DOJ stated they found "no incriminating 'client list,' 'no credible evidence ... that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals,' and no 'evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties."
The President's Supporters Are Turning on Him
Trump then insisted the Epstein list was something made up by Democrats.
"Their new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax, and my PAST supporters have bought into this ‘bulls---,’ hook, line, and sinker," he wrote on Truth Social. "They haven’t learned their lesson, and probably never will, even after being conned by the Lunatic Left for 8 long years."
Countless people, including his voters, aren't buying the narrative and demand answers, which has irked Trump.
“I don’t understand why the Jeffrey Epstein case would be of interest to anybody,” he said. "I think, really, only pretty bad people, including fake news, wanna keep something like that going.”
On a new episode of “The Daily Beast Podcast," journalist Tina Brown acknowledged how the MAGA base is upset with the president.
"Something must have sort of hit him in the shower or something, ‘I can blame this on Democrats.’ He’s too late," she declared. "This has not been a dexterous use of lying, which is usually very effective on his side. But it’s not working this time."
"Suddenly, it’s like Trump’s not speaking to them anymore," Brown noted of his crumbling relationship with supporters. "He’s behaving as if they’re fools."