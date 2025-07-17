or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Donald Trump Bombshell: President Is Named in the Jeffrey Epstein Files, His Former Chief of Staff Claims

Composite photo of Donald Trump, Jeffrey Epstein and Mick Mulvaney
Source: mega

In a new interview, Donald Trump's former chief of staff Mick Mulvaney claimed the president is named in the Jeffrey Epstein files.

By:

July 17 2025, Published 5:06 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Are Donald Trump's former colleagues turning on him?

As more and more Americans express their frustration with the president brushing off the drama surrounding alleged unreleased documents about late s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein, his former chief of staff Mick Mulvaney gave a shocking interview.

Mulvaney worked in Trump's administration form 2019 to 2020.

Article continues below advertisement

Mick Mulvaney Claims Donald Trump Is in the Jeffrey Epstein Files

donald trump bombshell president named jeffrey epstein files former chief of staff
Source: mega

In an upcoming interview, Donald Trump's former chief of staff Mick Mulvaney claimed the president is in the Jeffrey Epstein files.

In a clip from the upcoming chat, which was obtained by a news publication, Mulvaney confirmed Trump "is in the files. A lot of people are in the files."

"But if there was something in the files that [was] particularly damning about Donald Trump, the files would have been released by the Biden administration," Mulvaney added, hinting that the documents don't signal any scandal for the POTUS.

Nonetheless, Mulvaney reportedly went on to mention Epstein and Trump's past friendship, alleging the disgraced financier was once kicked out of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate for "being weird."

Article continues below advertisement

donald trump bombshell president named jeffrey epstein files former chief of staff
Source: mega

Mulvaney said if the files incriminated Trump, they would have been released a few years ago.

As OK! reported, Trump suddenly changed his tune on the Epstein files, as Pam Bondi previously alleged she was in possession of documents relating to the horrific crimes.

However, earlier this month, the FBI and DOJ stated they found "no incriminating 'client list,' 'no credible evidence ... that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals,' and no 'evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties."

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The President's Supporters Are Turning on Him

donald trump bombshell president named jeffrey epstein files former chief of staff
Source: mega

The president has criticized people who demand more answers about documents relating to Epstein.

Trump then insisted the Epstein list was something made up by Democrats.

"Their new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax, and my PAST supporters have bought into this ‘bulls---,’ hook, line, and sinker," he wrote on Truth Social. "They haven’t learned their lesson, and probably never will, even after being conned by the Lunatic Left for 8 long years."

Countless people, including his voters, aren't buying the narrative and demand answers, which has irked Trump.

“I don’t understand why the Jeffrey Epstein case would be of interest to anybody,” he said. "I think, really, only pretty bad people, including fake news, wanna keep something like that going.”

donald trump bombshell president named jeffrey epstein files former chief of staff
Source: mega

Trump is now blaming the Epstein files drama on Democrats.

On a new episode of “The Daily Beast Podcast," journalist Tina Brown acknowledged how the MAGA base is upset with the president.

"Something must have sort of hit him in the shower or something, ‘I can blame this on Democrats.’ He’s too late," she declared. "This has not been a dexterous use of lying, which is usually very effective on his side. But it’s not working this time."

"Suddenly, it’s like Trump’s not speaking to them anymore," Brown noted of his crumbling relationship with supporters. "He’s behaving as if they’re fools."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.