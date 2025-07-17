Donald Trump Bombshell: President Is Named in the Jeffrey Epstein Files, His Former Chief of Staff Claims

In a clip from the upcoming chat, which was obtained by a news publication, Mulvaney confirmed Trump "is in the files. A lot of people are in the files."

"But if there was something in the files that [was] particularly damning about Donald Trump, the files would have been released by the Biden administration," Mulvaney added, hinting that the documents don't signal any scandal for the POTUS.

Nonetheless, Mulvaney reportedly went on to mention Epstein and Trump's past friendship, alleging the disgraced financier was once kicked out of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate for "being weird."