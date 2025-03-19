or
President Donald Trump Will 'Run and Win' Third Term in 2028, Declares Former White House Strategist Steve Bannon

Composite photo of Donald Trump and Steve Bannon
Steve Bannon suggested Donald Trump could run for a third term.

By:

March 19 2025, Published 11:15 a.m. ET

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon believes President Donald Trump will run for and win a third term in the White House in 2028.

During a recent interview with NewsNation host Chris Cuomo, the far-right conservative revealed how he and others are "working on it" behind the scenes.

donald trump run win third term former strategist steve bannon
Steve Bannon served as a White House strategist during Donald Trump's first term.

When Cuomo asked Bannon if he had any ambition to run for office himself, the MAGA supporter replied, "No, and I’m a firm believer that President Trump will run and win again in 2028, so I’ve already endorsed President Trump. A man like this comes along once every century if we’re a little lucky. We’ve got him now, he’s on fire, and I’m a huge supporter. I wanna see him again in 2028."

The former CNN host pointed out, "You know he’s term-limited. How do you think he gets another term?"

Bannon answered, "We’re working on it. I think we’ll have a couple of alternatives, let’s say that. We’ll see what the definition of term limit is."

donald trump run win third term former strategist steve bannon
Donald Trump is the oldest person to be elected president in U.S. history.

Cuomo asked, "So you’re talking about litigating this issue because I don’t want people to listen to our interview and say, ‘Bannon’s cooking up an insurrection.’ You know what I mean? I want people to get a straight take on where your head is."

The former executive chairman of Breitbart News, who previously floated the possibility of a third Trump term in December, replied, "Chris, as you know, I’ve had greater long shots than this. We’ve had greater long shots than Trump 2028, and we’ve got a lot of stuff we’re working on there. We’re not prepared to talk about it publicly, but in a couple months I think we will be."

Donald Trump

donald trump run win third term former strategist steve bannon
Steve Bannon said, 'We’ll see what the definition of term limit is.'

The NewsNation anchor asked, "But you are not suggesting revolution or overthrow or anything that people would condemn?"

After Bannon dodged the question, Cuomo asked again, "I just want to make it clear for people so that they can’t paint you as, you know, suggesting revolution. Your analogy is to ’32 and how FDR extended it?"

“We are, but I firmly believe in the revolution you’re seeing going on now, the revolution of common sense to deconstruct the administrative state,” the former White House strategist concluded.

donald trump run win third term former strategist steve bannon
Steve Bannon has been a vocal MAGA supporter from the very beginning.

As OK! previously reported, Republican House member Andy Ogles of Tennessee proposed to amend the U.S. Constitution back in January, which could allow Trump to serve a third term.

Ogles proposed extending the current two-term limit, as he said Trump has “proven himself to be the only figure in modern history capable of reversing our nation’s decay and restoring America to greatness, and he must be given the time necessary to accomplish that goal.”

He said he believes it is “imperative” to give Trump “every resource necessary to correct the disastrous course set by the Biden administration.”

