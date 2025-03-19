President Donald Trump Will 'Run and Win' Third Term in 2028, Declares Former White House Strategist Steve Bannon

When Cuomo asked Bannon if he had any ambition to run for office himself, the MAGA supporter replied, "No, and I’m a firm believer that President Trump will run and win again in 2028, so I’ve already endorsed President Trump. A man like this comes along once every century if we’re a little lucky. We’ve got him now, he’s on fire, and I’m a huge supporter. I wanna see him again in 2028."

The former CNN host pointed out, "You know he’s term-limited. How do you think he gets another term?"

Bannon answered, "We’re working on it. I think we’ll have a couple of alternatives, let’s say that. We’ll see what the definition of term limit is."