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Donald Trump Promised Joe Biden 'He Would Not Do Anything to Harm' Hunter Biden After Winning 2024 Election, Book Claims

photo of Joe Biden, Hunter Biden and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

According to a new book, Donald Trump and Joe Biden had a 'warm' conversation before the Republican began his second term as president.

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July 1 2026, Published 12:56 p.m. ET

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Though Donald Trump made countless jabs at Joe Biden over the years, the newly released Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump claimed the current president was kind to Biden after Trump won the 2024 election.

According to Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan's book, Trump "welcomed his predecessor and successor back to the White House just eight days after the election."

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Donald Trump Vowed to Lay Off Hunter Biden

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Photo of Donald Trump reportedly told Joe Biden he wouldn't come after his troubled son, Hunter Biden.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump reportedly told Joe Biden he wouldn't come after his troubled son, Hunter Biden.

The Republican was allegedly "solicitous and deferential, and warmly assured Biden that he’d had a successful presidency."

On a more personal note, Trump, 80, reportedly told Biden, 83, "he would not do anything to harm his son," Hunter Biden, 56, and "if there was anything that Hunter needed to please let him know."

Trump also told Joe, "It’s terrible what they’ve put your son through."

As OK! reported, Hunter was under fire after his overseas business dealings came to light. In addition, he plead guilty after being accused of not paying over $1 million in taxes. He also faced felony charges over purchasing a gun while using drugs.

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Inside Donald Trump and Joe Biden's Meeting

Photo of Donald Trump allegedly asked Joe Biden about other world leaders.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump allegedly asked Joe Biden about other world leaders.

The book claimed that while speaking with Joe, Donald asked him about what it was like to deal with other world leaders.

"What’s he like? Can you negotiate with him? What’s [Vladimir] Putin like these days? What’s Xi [Jinping] like these days?” the POTUS questioned, per the book.

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Joe Biden Labels Donald Trump 'a Loser'

Photo of Joe Biden called the president 'a loser' for his constant White House renovations.
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden called the president 'a loser' for his constant White House renovations.

Not long after the book's June 23 release, Joe publicly dissed Donald while giving a speech at the Maryland Democratic Party Gala on Saturday, June 27.

"It’s not just his vanity projects, tearing down the East Wing of the White House making room for his ballroom, putting his name on the Kennedy Center, building an arch in his own honor, even hiring his own pool guy to fix the reflecting pool," Joe shared. "Woah! What a loser."

'He Has No Shame'

Photo of Joe Biden accused Donald Trump's administration of 'corruption.'
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden accused Donald Trump's administration of 'corruption.'

"The reflecting pool reflects something even worse than the narcissism and incompetence at the core of this administration," he said of Donald's constant pricey renovations. "It’s the corruption, the corruption, the brazen, blatant corruption. Corruption on a scale never seen before in American history in any administration."

"Trump has made billions of dollars since his return to the White House. It’s simply stunning to me.He has no shame," the ex-president continued. "And frankly, it’s embarrassing to the country. But Trump could care less. Making money off the presidency is one of the reasons he wants to be president."

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