Donald Trump Promised Joe Biden 'He Would Not Do Anything to Harm' Hunter Biden After Winning 2024 Election, Book Claims

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Though Donald Trump made countless jabs at Joe Biden over the years, the newly released Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump claimed the current president was kind to Biden after Trump won the 2024 election. According to Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan's book, Trump "welcomed his predecessor and successor back to the White House just eight days after the election."

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Donald Trump Vowed to Lay Off Hunter Biden

Source: MEGA Donald Trump reportedly told Joe Biden he wouldn't come after his troubled son, Hunter Biden.

The Republican was allegedly "solicitous and deferential, and warmly assured Biden that he’d had a successful presidency." On a more personal note, Trump, 80, reportedly told Biden, 83, "he would not do anything to harm his son," Hunter Biden, 56, and "if there was anything that Hunter needed to please let him know." Trump also told Joe, "It’s terrible what they’ve put your son through." As OK! reported, Hunter was under fire after his overseas business dealings came to light. In addition, he plead guilty after being accused of not paying over $1 million in taxes. He also faced felony charges over purchasing a gun while using drugs.

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Inside Donald Trump and Joe Biden's Meeting

Source: MEGA Donald Trump allegedly asked Joe Biden about other world leaders.

The book claimed that while speaking with Joe, Donald asked him about what it was like to deal with other world leaders. "What’s he like? Can you negotiate with him? What’s [Vladimir] Putin like these days? What’s Xi [Jinping] like these days?” the POTUS questioned, per the book.

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Joe Biden Labels Donald Trump 'a Loser'

Source: MEGA Joe Biden called the president 'a loser' for his constant White House renovations.

Not long after the book's June 23 release, Joe publicly dissed Donald while giving a speech at the Maryland Democratic Party Gala on Saturday, June 27. "It’s not just his vanity projects, tearing down the East Wing of the White House making room for his ballroom, putting his name on the Kennedy Center, building an arch in his own honor, even hiring his own pool guy to fix the reflecting pool," Joe shared. "Woah! What a loser."

'He Has No Shame'

Source: MEGA Joe Biden accused Donald Trump's administration of 'corruption.'