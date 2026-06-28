Joe Biden Calls Donald Trump a 'Loser' for His 'Narcissistic' Reflecting Pool Makeover

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Joe Biden took shots at Donald Trump and his Reflecting Pool makeover plan during a speech at the Maryland Democratic Party Gala on Saturday, June 27. The former president, 83, began his address by calling the businessman, 80, a "loser," and slamming his presidential "vanity projects."

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Source: MEGA Joe Biden ripped into Donald Trump during his recent speech.

“It’s not just his vanity projects, tearing down the East Wing of the White House making room for his ballroom, putting his name on the Kennedy Center, building an arch in his own honor, even hiring his own pool guy to fix the reflecting pool. Woah! What a loser,” Biden said. “The reflecting pool reflects something even worse than the narcissism and incompetence at the core of this administration,” he continued.

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Joe Biden Said Donald Trump Has 'No Shame' With His 'Vanity Projects'

Source: MEGA The former president called Donald Trump a 'loser.'

Biden went on: “It’s the corruption, the corruption, the brazen, blatant corruption. Corruption on a scale never seen before in American history in any administration.” He then stated it was “simply stunning" to how Trump made “billions of dollars” when he returned to the White House and said “he has no shame.” "And frankly, it’s embarrassing to the country. But Trump could care less. Making money off the presidency is one of the reasons he wants to be president," Biden added.

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Pillagers Allegedly Damaged the Reflecting Pool

Source: MEGA Donald Trump's Reflecting Pool was repainted earlier this month.

The Lincoln Memorial's Reflecting Pool was repainted earlier this month in an effort to make the water appear blue in honor of America's 250th birthday next month. However, reports surfaced on June 23 algae bloomed on the pool and turned the monument green. Vandals also reportedly damaged the pool, with people allegedly ripping the bath's coating. Trump blasted the purported culprits during the Freedom 250’s Great American State Fair kickoff party on June 24. "The Reflecting Pool that you've heard so much about, which is so incredible, it's been gruesomely vandalized by thugs, bad people, but soon will be looking as beautiful as it looked just two weeks ago," he said.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump is also remodeling the White House ballroom.