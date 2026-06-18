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Seth Meyers Mocks Donald Trump's $14 Million Reflecting Pool Disaster as Algae Chaos Sparks Fresh White House Scrutiny

Split photo of Donald Trump and Seth Meyers
Source: MEGA

Seth Meyers ripped into Donald Trump over $14 million reflecting pool disaster.

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June 18 2026, Published 5:11 p.m. ET

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Seth Meyers has some choice words for Donald Trump following the president's reflecting pool disaster in Washington D.C. that cost more than $14 million.

President Trump sanctioned renovations to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in the capital city were just finished about a week ago, per CNN. By the time the construction work wrapped up, the bill had crossed well over $14 million.

However, just within a week, the reflecting pool became filled with algae.

Meyers didn't miss the opportunity to mock the president over the disastrous outcome of the renovations after the latter boasted about it quite a few times.

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The comedian stated during the latest episode of the Late Night With Seth Meyers, "it is a reflecting pool!"

"It is not a lake. No one calls it a lake. It's not a pond. No one calls it a pond. It is not a swimming pool. It's not a swimming pool on steroids. It's a reflecting pool," he continued, referring to the time Trump called the reflecting pool a "swimming pool on steroids."

"Have you been reading the 'Thesaurus for Dummies?'" Meyers stated, before repeating that reflecting pools and swimming pools are inherently different.

"They're not built in the same way. They have different cleaning systems. And most importantly, nobody f------ swims in it!" the host said.

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Seth Meyers Targets Trump Again Over White House Pool Mix-Up Claim

Image of Seth Meyers criticized Donald Trump during his late-night monologue.
Source: MEGA

Seth Meyers criticized Donald Trump during his late-night monologue.

Meyers doubled down on his criticism of the president during the show saying that he believes "Trump genuinely seems to have thought the reflecting pool was no different from the pools at his various clubs."

Hence, he didn't think twice before approaching his guy "who is unbelievable at doing swimming pools" to show the same expertise at the reflecting pool, per Entertainment Weekly.

The worker reportedly claimed he had never heard of swimming pools like that in D.C.

Meyers interjected in the show while referring to this, "that's because it's not a swimming pool!"

"Go jump in a lake or a pond or a tub full of water, which you probably call a lake," the host mocked.

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Source: @LateNightSeth/YouTube

Seth Meyers claims Donald Trump created an actual swamp out of the reflecting pool.

"This isn't your chintzy golf club with lawn chairs and marble fountains. Lincoln isn't in the middle of a koi pond with water shooting out of his eyes," Meyers continued.

He also criticized Trump's initial idea of turning the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool turquoise.

"You wanted to make the Lincoln Reflecting Pool turquoise, like in the Bahamas," he said.

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Image of Seth Meyers joked that Donald Trump wanted to build a 'swim-up cocktail bar' in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.
Source: MEGA

Seth Meyers joked that Donald Trump wanted to build a 'swim-up cocktail bar' in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

The Late Night host further joked, "what else were you thinking of adding? A swim-up cocktail bar and a bunch of shirtless pool boys?"

"He said he was gonna drain the swamp, and he literally drained a pool or lake or small ocean and created an actual swamp," Meyers went on.

"At this point, I might as well just quit and move to the Bahamas so I can swim in a pool that's actually turquoise," the comedian concluded.

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White House Reps Defend Donald Trump

Image of Seth Meyers' monologue highlights the fresh scrutiny White House is facing after reflecting pool disaster.
Source: MEGA

Seth Meyers' monologue highlights the fresh scrutiny White House is facing after reflecting pool disaster.

While Meyers criticized President Trump, the White House is facing fresh scrutiny for yet another extravagant renovation failure. The White House representatives, however, seem to believe otherwise.

They stated as much to Entertainment Weekly, after Meyers' monologue went viral.

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Image of White House representatives defended Donald Trump after Seth Meyers' criticism of the president went viral.
Source: MEGA

White House representatives defended Donald Trump after Seth Meyers' criticism of the president went viral.

"Thanks to President Trump, new lining and industrial grade materials will permanently seal the Reflecting Pool, which previously leaked 16 million gallons per year and wasted countless taxpayer dollars," White House representative Taylor Rogers said to the outlet.

"Now, under regular [National Park Service] maintenance, high-tech nanobubble ozone technology is being deployed to kill the algae and keep the Reflecting Pool crystal clear," Rogers concluded.

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