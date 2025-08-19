Politics 'Old Man' Donald Trump Trolled for Showing Off His MAGA Hat Collection to World Leaders During High-Stakes White House Visit: 'So Embarrassing' Source: MEGA; @MargoMartin47/X Donald Trump brought French president Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky to see his hat collection. Rebecca Friedman Aug. 19 2025, Published 2:43 p.m. ET

Donald Trump appeared to think a high-stakes war meeting was the perfect opportunity to show off his MAGA hat collection. On Monday, August 18, seven European leaders met at the White House to discuss how to reach a peace deal amid Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine. During the important visit, however, Trump brought Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and French President Emmanuel Macron into an area holding his massive display of "Make America Great Again" campaign hats — including one advertising an impossible third term for the Republican POTUS.

Donald Trump Flaunts His MAGA Hat Collection in Front of World Leaders

Source: @MargoMartin47/X The European leaders viewed Donald Trump's MAGA hat display while visiting to discuss Russia's war in Ukraine.

The summit began with Trump and Zelensky having a conversation in the Oval Office before Macron joined the duo in the State Dining Room for an hour-long meeting. At one point, conversations appeared to shift away from war talk, however, as Trump brought Zelensky and Macron to his shelf display of MAGA hats — which was positioned beneath a sparkling crystal chandelier.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump was trolled for taking the time to show off his MAGA hats during a high-stakes summit.

A photo of the moment was captured and shared by Margo Martin — Trump's special assistant and communications adviser — as she found it comical that the president was showing Zelensky and Macron a red baseball cap with the phrase "4 More Years" written across it. Other slogans on the hats included, "Trump 2028," "Trump Was Right About Everything" and "Gulf of America." The possibility of Trump campaigning for 2028 and serving "four more years" in office would require him to go against the Constitution, which strictly states under law that no president shall serve more than two terms as U.S. commander-in-chief.

President Trolled for Chatting About His MAGA Hat Display Instead of War Plans

Source: MEGA Donald Trump specially showed off his 'four more years' hat, an idea that would go against the Constitution.

After the photo of Trump flaunting his MAGA hat collection to the leaders of France and Ukraine went viral on social media, some internet users didn't feel Monday's summit was the right time for Trump to flex his personal accessory display. "What kind of world leader gives foreign presidents a tour of his hat collection?" someone criticized, as another hater snubbed: "He’s an old man showing his hat collection to a bunch of people that don’t care."

Source: MEGA Donald Trump critics branded him a 'narcissist' after the photo went viral online.