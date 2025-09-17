or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > Donald Trump
OK LogoHEALTH

Donald Trump's Real Height Exposed After 6'3" Prince William Towers Over Him at State Visit

photo of Donald Trump and Prince William
Source: mega

America may never know the real height of Donald Trump.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 17 2025, Published 5:43 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump and FLOTUS Melania Trump were welcomed at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, September 17, where Prince William and Kate Middleton accompanied them to the royal estate.

While the president’s state visit was to reestablish a relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom, it was his height that went completely viral during his stay.

Article continues below advertisement

Prince William Towers Over Donald Trump

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
photo of Prince William reportedly stands at 6-foot-3
Source: mega

Prince William reportedly stands at 6-foot-3.

In photos from his royal visit, the 79-year-old stood next to William, who towered over him in height. Although Donald has claimed to be 6’3” tall, the Duke of Wales, who stands at that exact height, visibly appeared much taller than the president.

William was even leaning toward Donald as photos of the pair were snapped, giving the president an extra inch in their height difference.

In April, White House physician Sean Barbabella examined Donald at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for his annual physical. Barbabella listed in a memo that the president was 75 inches tall, making him 6-foot-3.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump's Old NY License Says He Is 6'2"

photo of Donald Trump's New York license from 2016 stated he was 6'2"
Source: mega

Donald Trump's New York license from 2016 stated he was 6'2".

The businessman-turned-politician has long been hiding his real height. In 2016, Politico obtained a copy of his New York driver’s license, where he was described as being 6’2”.

The president’s height also sparked controversy in June after photos of him standing next to Dutch King Willem-Alexander at the NATO Summit were revealed. Multiple reports state that Willem-Alexander stands at over 6 feet tall. In photos from the summit, Donald appears several inches shorter than the Dutch king, making the president’s claim about his height appear to be false.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'The Incredible Shrinking President'

photo of Dutch King Willem-Alexander, who is more than 6 feet tall, appeared taller than Donald Trump at the NATO Summit in June
Source: mega

Dutch King Willem-Alexander, who is more than 6 feet tall, appeared taller than Donald Trump at the NATO Summit in June.

After images of the president and king went viral in June, X users commented on the facade of Donald’s height, saying, “The math does not look good for Trump.”

“The incredible shrinking president,” wrote another.

“Donnie not even 6’,” added a third.

Donald Trump's Old Age Could Lead to His Bones Shrinking

photo of Donald Trump's old age could be an indication of why he looks shorter than he says
Source: mega

Donald Trump's old age could be an indication of why he looks shorter than he says.

As the 47th president, Donald is on track to be the oldest sitting president in the history of America. This puts his true height at risk for being exposed throughout the next four years, as older individuals are prone to shrinking.

According to Mayo Clinic, as someone gets older, “Bones tend to shrink in size and density. This weakens them. Age-related bone changes also might cause you to become a bit shorter. Muscles tend to lose strength, endurance and flexibility. That in turn can affect coordination, stability and balance. These changes raise the risk of falls. Falling with weaker bones makes it more likely that you could break a bone.”

Although Donald’s CVI diagnosis was revealed in July, providing reason for his swollen ankles and bruised hand, the president’s physician did not publicly indicate in an official memo that Donald would experience shrinking.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.