Donald Trump's Real Height Exposed After 6'3" Prince William Towers Over Him at State Visit
Sept. 17 2025, Published 5:43 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump and FLOTUS Melania Trump were welcomed at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, September 17, where Prince William and Kate Middleton accompanied them to the royal estate.
While the president’s state visit was to reestablish a relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom, it was his height that went completely viral during his stay.
Prince William Towers Over Donald Trump
In photos from his royal visit, the 79-year-old stood next to William, who towered over him in height. Although Donald has claimed to be 6’3” tall, the Duke of Wales, who stands at that exact height, visibly appeared much taller than the president.
William was even leaning toward Donald as photos of the pair were snapped, giving the president an extra inch in their height difference.
In April, White House physician Sean Barbabella examined Donald at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for his annual physical. Barbabella listed in a memo that the president was 75 inches tall, making him 6-foot-3.
Donald Trump's Old NY License Says He Is 6'2"
The businessman-turned-politician has long been hiding his real height. In 2016, Politico obtained a copy of his New York driver’s license, where he was described as being 6’2”.
The president’s height also sparked controversy in June after photos of him standing next to Dutch King Willem-Alexander at the NATO Summit were revealed. Multiple reports state that Willem-Alexander stands at over 6 feet tall. In photos from the summit, Donald appears several inches shorter than the Dutch king, making the president’s claim about his height appear to be false.
'The Incredible Shrinking President'
After images of the president and king went viral in June, X users commented on the facade of Donald’s height, saying, “The math does not look good for Trump.”
“The incredible shrinking president,” wrote another.
“Donnie not even 6’,” added a third.
Donald Trump's Old Age Could Lead to His Bones Shrinking
As the 47th president, Donald is on track to be the oldest sitting president in the history of America. This puts his true height at risk for being exposed throughout the next four years, as older individuals are prone to shrinking.
According to Mayo Clinic, as someone gets older, “Bones tend to shrink in size and density. This weakens them. Age-related bone changes also might cause you to become a bit shorter. Muscles tend to lose strength, endurance and flexibility. That in turn can affect coordination, stability and balance. These changes raise the risk of falls. Falling with weaker bones makes it more likely that you could break a bone.”
Although Donald’s CVI diagnosis was revealed in July, providing reason for his swollen ankles and bruised hand, the president’s physician did not publicly indicate in an official memo that Donald would experience shrinking.