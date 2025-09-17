Donald Trump's Real Height Exposed After 6'3" Prince William Towers Over Him at State Visit

Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump and FLOTUS Melania Trump were welcomed at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, September 17, where Prince William and Kate Middleton accompanied them to the royal estate. While the president’s state visit was to reestablish a relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom, it was his height that went completely viral during his stay.

Prince William Towers Over Donald Trump

Source: mega Prince William reportedly stands at 6-foot-3.

In photos from his royal visit, the 79-year-old stood next to William, who towered over him in height. Although Donald has claimed to be 6’3” tall, the Duke of Wales, who stands at that exact height, visibly appeared much taller than the president. William was even leaning toward Donald as photos of the pair were snapped, giving the president an extra inch in their height difference. In April, White House physician Sean Barbabella examined Donald at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for his annual physical. Barbabella listed in a memo that the president was 75 inches tall, making him 6-foot-3.

Donald Trump's Old NY License Says He Is 6'2"

Source: mega Donald Trump's New York license from 2016 stated he was 6'2".

The businessman-turned-politician has long been hiding his real height. In 2016, Politico obtained a copy of his New York driver’s license, where he was described as being 6’2”. The president’s height also sparked controversy in June after photos of him standing next to Dutch King Willem-Alexander at the NATO Summit were revealed. Multiple reports state that Willem-Alexander stands at over 6 feet tall. In photos from the summit, Donald appears several inches shorter than the Dutch king, making the president’s claim about his height appear to be false.

'The Incredible Shrinking President'

Source: mega Dutch King Willem-Alexander, who is more than 6 feet tall, appeared taller than Donald Trump at the NATO Summit in June.

After images of the president and king went viral in June, X users commented on the facade of Donald’s height, saying, “The math does not look good for Trump.” “The incredible shrinking president,” wrote another. “Donnie not even 6’,” added a third.

Donald Trump's Old Age Could Lead to His Bones Shrinking

Source: mega Donald Trump's old age could be an indication of why he looks shorter than he says.