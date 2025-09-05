or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Rejected by Mark Zuckerberg After President Teases Him About His 'Political Career'

photo of Mark Zuckerberg, Donald Trump and Melania Trump
Source: mega

The president playfully teased Mark Zuckerberg about stepping into a political position.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 5 2025, Published 4:05 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump hosted a powerful group of tech giants at the White House’s State Dining Room on Thursday, September 4, where he fielded a variety of inquiries from reporters sitting directly across from him and his many billionaire guests.

In attendance, and situated next to him, was Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who was questioned by a journalist on his opinion of the U.K. censoring online content.

Article continues below advertisement

Mark Zuckerberg Questioned by Reporters at State Dining Room Meeting

photo of Mark Zuckerberg was asked about his opinion on the U.K. cracking down on online censorship
Source: mega

Mark Zuckerberg was asked about his opinion on the U.K. cracking down on online censorship.

“And Mr. Zuckerberg, if you don’t mind answering, how concerning is that to you? The lack of freedom of speech online in the U.K.?” the reporter asked.

Puzzled, yet composed, Zuckerberg expressed his shock as Trump spoke over him, saying, “You didn’t think you’d get that question, did you? He’s saying, ‘How did I get that question?’”

As the room filled with laughter, the president motioned to the tech genius, telling him, “If you’d like to answer, free speech.”

“Sorry, I actually wasn’t paying attention,” Zuckerberg joked before the reporter reiterated their question.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Teases Mark Zuckerberg About His 'Political Career'

photo of Mark Zuckerberg said it was 'not' the start of his political career during the State Dining Room meeting
Source: mega

Mark Zuckerberg said it was 'not' the start of his political career during the State Dining Room meeting.

Trump quickly interjected himself into the conversation, telling Zuckerberg, “This is the beginning of your political career.” To which the mega-billionaire promptly rejected the president by responding, “No, it’s not.”

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Mark Zuckerberg Tells Donald Trump He 'Wasn't Ready' to Answer Questions

photo of The Meta CEO reportedly told the president he 'wasn't ready' to take a question
Source: mega

The Meta CEO reportedly told the president he 'wasn't ready' to take a question.

As silence crept into the room, Trump made the moment a little less awkward by voicing his own opinion on the U.K.'s crackdown on online censorship.

“I will just say that in terms of U.K., strange things are happening over there,” the president answered. “They are cracking down, and surprisingly so, and I’ve spoken to the prime minister, and let’s see what happens. But it is a little bit different situation; I’m very surprised to see what’s happening.”

According to CNN, Zuckerberg told Trump he wasn’t prepared to answer a question during their meeting. When reporters left the State Dining Room, the tech CEO told the president, “Sorry, I wasn’t ready.”

Mark Zuckerberg Praises Donald Trump

photo of Mark Zuckerberg praised the president for investing in the evolution of AI in the United States
Source: mega

Mark Zuckerberg praised the president for investing in the evolution of AI in the United States.

Nonetheless, Zuckerberg expressed praise to the president during their meeting, thanking him for investing in the future of AI and technology.

“Well, thanks for hosting this. And this is quite a group to get together,” Zuckerberg said. “And I think you know all the companies here are building huge investments in the country in order to build their data centers and infrastructure to power the next wave of innovation.”

Zuckerberg even pledged to donate at least $600 billion from his company over the next three years to invest in boosting the evolution of AI in the United States.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.