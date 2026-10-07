Donald Trump Waves Off Reporter Pressing Him on 'Let Them Take Out Los Angeles' Comments
Oct. 7 2026, Updated 9:39 a.m. ET
Donald Trump refused to address his "Let them take out Los Angeles" comments.
Recently, when pressed by a reporter on his eyebrow-raising remarks about Los Angeles and San Diego, the President of the United States waved her off, per reports.
As reported by Mediaite, Trump was speaking to reporters outside the White House on Tuesday after heading back from an afternoon speech in Sparrows Point, Maryland.
During this, a journalist confronted him: “Mr. President, what did you mean by your comments yesterday about San Diego and Los Angeles possibly being wiped out by Iran?”
In response, Trump simply walked past her, dismissively swatting his hand in her direction.
Donald Trump Made the Comments During Grand Island Rally
These comments about L.A. and San Diego were notably made during last night's rally in Grand Island, Nebraska, where Trump addressed the rally-goers.
He said, “And again, remember, with the [Iran] war, it’s just artificial. It’s a little bit high. It’s a small price to pay for keeping the world safe, keeping our country safe. They could take out a city. Let them take out Los Angeles. Let them take out San Diego.”
At this, the crowd erupted in cheers.
Trump continued, “This is a very small price to pay, and it’s gonna be over with very soon. It’s essentially almost over with… It’ll end one way or the other. And your gas and your gasoline and all the other things.”
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Trump Was Asked About His Comments Previously Too
Before this, ahead of his speech in Maryland, Trump was once again asked to address the questions earlier on Tuesday.
However, at the time, too, he brushed aside questions on the subject, ignoring the reporters who pressed him for an explanation.
That's something that the media is concerned about now, since Trump officials have maintained that the ongoing situation with Iran should not be characterized as a war.
The situation, meanwhile, has been going on for months now, since starting back in late February.
Previously, during an executive order signing in the Oval Office, Trump was asked, “The vice president said yesterday he would not describe the conflict with Iran as a war, but the U.S. resumed strikes for the first time in recent weeks. Can you explain to the American people, if this is not a war, what exactly is it?”
To this, the prez replied, “I’ll tell you what, a lot of people don’t call it a war. I call it a military conflict because it’s small potatoes for us. It’s not a big thing,” per Mediaite.