Donald Trump Offers New Explanation for Iran Bombing: 'They Were Doing Drugs'

Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump introduced a new and unexpected justification for past U.S. airstrikes against Iran, claiming during a campaign rally that the targeted nuclear facilities were also "drug factories" where Iranian leadership was "doing drugs." While speaking at a midterm rally in Durant, OK, Trump revisited the June 2025 Operation Midnight Hammer B-2 bomber mission, asserting that the targeted sites served a dual purpose.

Article continues below advertisement

'These Drug Factories, Nuclear Factories Were Hit So Hard'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump claimed the US struck because Iran was manufacturing drugs and nuclear weapons.

“We did it in one night with those beautiful B-2 bombers,” the president told the crowd. “The left Missouri. They flew both ways, 37 hours. They were refueling. We have the greatest tankers. We have the greatest military in the world. They went from Missouri and then at one o’clock in the morning, with no moon, dark as can be, these unbelievable machines led by the most incredible pilots in the world, they unloaded every single bomb, went right down air chutes into this, drug factories, really." "That’s what they were doing. They were nuclear and drugs. They were doing drugs, but they were doing the nuclear. These drug factories/nuclear factories were hit so hard,” the president alleged.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The POTUS raved about the 'beautiful B-2 bombers.'

This marks the first time Trump has publicly cited drug manufacturing or consumption as a driving factor behind the military strikes or the wider conflict, having previously focused his rationale strictly on nuclear non-proliferation and alleged imminent threats. The remarks come as the prolonged military engagement with Iran continues to face domestic political scrutiny and low public approval ahead of the upcoming midterm elections, with Trump simultaneously suggesting the possibility of further military escalation.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Critics scoffed at Donald Trump's new claim.

Political analysts quickly condemned Trump’s new "drug factory" claim, calling it a bizarre, revisionist attempt to justify an increasingly unpopular war ahead of the midterm elections. The New Republic accused Trump of trying to "retcon" or retroactively revise his rationale for the war. Critics noted that for eight months, the conflict was strictly framed around preventing Tehran from getting nuclear weapons. Introducing an entirely new, unverified drug account now is seen as moving the goalposts.

Did the President Mix Up Countries?

Source: MEGA Some reporters believe the POTUS may have mixed up operations in Iran with strikes against Venezuela.