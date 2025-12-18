Donald Trump Admits Chief of Staff Susie Wiles Forced Him to Give Disastrous Primetime Speech After Her Embarrassing 'Vanity Fair' Interview
Dec. 18 2025, Published 5:50 p.m. ET
Donald Trump revealed his beloved chief of staff, Susie Wiles, was the one to orchestrate his rambling primetime speech on Wednesday night, December 17.
According to insiders on the scene, the president, 79, was overheard explaining that Wiles, 68, made him give a televised national address after fallout from her humiliating Vanity Fair interview.
The White House Chief of Staff is thought to be in cleanup mode after she was overly candid with the magazine.
Why Is Susie Wiles Playing Cleanup?
Wiles not only described Trump as having an "alcoholic's personality" while speaking about her father's addiction, but admitted the POTUS brazenly judges people based on their "genes."
The former political consultant and lobbyist also dubbed Vice President J.D. Vance a "conspiracy theorist" and described Elon Musk, 54, as an "odd duck" who uses ketamine and naps in a sleeping bag at work.
Who Came to Susie Wiles Defense?
Both the vice president, 41, and Donald Trump Jr., 47, stepped in to defend Susie following the publication of what she called a "hit piece" on Tuesday, December 16.
While president's eldest son called Susie a "loyal fighter" and a "gigantic ally," J.D. praised her for being devoted to the commander-in-chief.
"You know why I really love Susie Wiles?" he said on Tuesday. "Because she's who she is in the president's presence, she's the same exact person when the president isn't around. I've never seen Susie Wiles say something to the president and then go and counteract him or subvert his will behind the scenes."
What Did Donald Trump Say During His Televised Address?
During Wednesday night’s long-winded address, the POTUS laid into former President Joe Biden, 83, and bragged about how well the Trump administration is apparently doing.
The unnecessary White House speech was broadcast live by major networks, with many watching the Survivor finale on CBS irritated by it's interruption.
One person wrote on X, "Ruining the finale because a narcissist wants to brag about himself, he could have done this earlier today. Someone get grandpa…he is rambling."
The former businessman boasted that gas was under $2.50 "across much of the country," despite federal data showing an average of around $2.90, and claimed to have cut drug prices by "as much as 600 percent."
Donald also insisted Americans have more jobs than ever, even though unemployment is rampant, and claimed the affordability crisis had been "fixed."