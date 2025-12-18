or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Admits Chief of Staff Susie Wiles Forced Him to Give Disastrous Primetime Speech After Her Embarrassing 'Vanity Fair' Interview

composite photo of donald trump and susie wiles
Source: mega

When cameras weren't rolling, Donald Trump revealed Susie Wiles urged him to give Wednesday night's televised address.

Dec. 18 2025, Published 5:50 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump revealed his beloved chief of staff, Susie Wiles, was the one to orchestrate his rambling primetime speech on Wednesday night, December 17.

According to insiders on the scene, the president, 79, was overheard explaining that Wiles, 68, made him give a televised national address after fallout from her humiliating Vanity Fair interview.

The White House Chief of Staff is thought to be in cleanup mode after she was overly candid with the magazine.

Article continues below advertisement

Why Is Susie Wiles Playing Cleanup?

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Susie Wiles has been facing criticism for her 'Vanity Fair.'
Source: mega

Susie Wiles has been facing criticism for her 'Vanity Fair.'

Wiles not only described Trump as having an "alcoholic's personality" while speaking about her father's addiction, but admitted the POTUS brazenly judges people based on their "genes."

The former political consultant and lobbyist also dubbed Vice President J.D. Vance a "conspiracy theorist" and described Elon Musk, 54, as an "odd duck" who uses ketamine and naps in a sleeping bag at work.

Article continues below advertisement

Who Came to Susie Wiles Defense?

image of The vice president defended Susie Wiles after she called him a 'conspiracy theorist' in her 'Vanity Fair' interview.
Source: mega

The vice president defended Susie Wiles after she called him a 'conspiracy theorist' in her 'Vanity Fair' interview.

Both the vice president, 41, and Donald Trump Jr., 47, stepped in to defend Susie following the publication of what she called a "hit piece" on Tuesday, December 16.

While president's eldest son called Susie a "loyal fighter" and a "gigantic ally," J.D. praised her for being devoted to the commander-in-chief.

"You know why I really love Susie Wiles?" he said on Tuesday. "Because she's who she is in the president's presence, she's the same exact person when the president isn't around. I've never seen Susie Wiles say something to the president and then go and counteract him or subvert his will behind the scenes."

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

What Did Donald Trump Say During His Televised Address?

image of Donald Trump gave a rambling speech on Wednesday, December 17.
Source: mega

Donald Trump gave a rambling speech on Wednesday, December 17.

During Wednesday night’s long-winded address, the POTUS laid into former President Joe Biden, 83, and bragged about how well the Trump administration is apparently doing.

The unnecessary White House speech was broadcast live by major networks, with many watching the Survivor finale on CBS irritated by it's interruption.

One person wrote on X, "Ruining the finale because a narcissist wants to brag about himself, he could have done this earlier today. Someone get grandpa…he is rambling."

image of Donald Trump insisted the affordability crisis was 'fixed' during his televised address.
Source: mega

Donald Trump insisted the affordability crisis was 'fixed' during his televised address.

The former businessman boasted that gas was under $2.50 "across much of the country," despite federal data showing an average of around $2.90, and claimed to have cut drug prices by "as much as 600 percent."

Donald also insisted Americans have more jobs than ever, even though unemployment is rampant, and claimed the affordability crisis had been "fixed."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.