Politics J.D. Vance Has Snarky Response After Donald Trump's Chief of Staff Claims He's a 'Conspiracy Theorist': 'Sometimes I Am' Source: mega 'I only believe in the conspiracy theories that are true,' the vice president said of Susie Wiles' comment. Allie Fasanella Dec. 16 2025, Published 5:48 p.m. ET

J.D. Vance was unbothered by Susie Wiles branding him a "conspiracy theorist" in a new interview published by Vanity Fair. The vice president, 41, responded to the claim made by Donald Trump's chief of staff while giving a speech at Uline Shipping Supplies in Alburtis, Penn., on Tuesday, December 16, the same day the article came out. Vance laughed when a member of the audience asked about Wiles' comment, before proceeding to confirm the statement.

JUST IN: JD Vance fires back at reporter who asked him about Susie Wiles' alleged comment that he is a conspiracy theorist, starts listing off every conspiracy theory he believes in.



"I only believe in the conspiracy theories that are true."



"I believed in the crazy conspiracy… pic.twitter.com/NOhD9SJgg9 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 16, 2025 Source: @CollinRugg/x J.D. Vance laughed when asked to respond to Susie Wiles' remarks about him.

J.D. Vance Listed 'Conspiracy Theories' He Believes 'Are True'

Source: mega J.D. Vance claimed he and Susie Wiles 'have joked' about him being a conspiracy theorist.

"Sometimes I am a conspiracy theorist, but I only believe in the conspiracy theories that are true," he told the crowd. "And by the way, Susie and I have joked in private and in public about that for a long time." The politician went on to list the "true" conspiracy theories he believes. "For example, I believed in the crazy conspiracy theory back in 2020 that it was stupid to mask 3-year-olds at the height of the COVID pandemic, that we should actually let them develop some language skills," he said.

J.D. Vance Cited Joe Biden 'Cover Up'

Source: mega The vice president took shots at Joe Biden during his response.

The VP continued, "You know, I believed in this crazy conspiracy theory that the media and the government were covering up the fact that Joe Biden was clearly unable to do the job." "And I believed in the conspiracy theory that Joe Biden was trying to throw his political opponents in jail rather than win an argument against his political opponents," he added, laying into the former president. Vance concluded his thoughts, "So, at least on some of these conspiracy theories, it turns out that a conspiracy theory is just something that was true six months before the media admitted it, and that's my understanding."

J.D. Vance Gushed Over Susie Wiles

Source: mega J.D. Vance later gushed about loving Susie Wiles.

At another point during his address, he praised Wiles' character. "You know why I really love Susie Wiles?" he spilled. "Because she's who she is in the president's presence, she's the same exact person when the president isn't around. I've never seen Susie Wiles say something to the president and then go and counteract him or subvert his will behind the scenes."

What Did Susie Wiles Say About J.D. Vance?

Source: mega Susie Wiles said J.D. Vance has 'been a conspiracy theorist for a decade.'

Wiles, 68, mentioned Vance when seemingly suggesting to Vanity Fair's Chris Whipple that not all members of Trump's administration understood why the Jeffrey Epstein files should be released. "The people that really appreciated what a big deal this is are Kash [Patel] and [FBI deputy director] Dan Bongino," she explained. "Because they lived in that world. And the vice president, who’s been a conspiracy theorist for a decade."

Susie Wiles Called Vanity Fair's Article a 'Hit Piece'

Source: mega Susie Wiles slammed the 'Vanity Fair' piece after it was published.