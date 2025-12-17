Donald Trump Jr. and J.D. Vance Fiercely Defend White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles After She Slammed Vanity Fair's 'Hit Piece'
Dec. 17 2025, Published 3:54 p.m. ET
Donald Trump Jr. and Vice President J.D. Vance both jumped to defend White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles after a Vanity Fair article seemingly painted her in a bad light.
On Tuesday, December 16, the same day the story was published, Wiles, 68, slammed it as "a disingenuously framed hit piece."
Responding to her dismayed reaction on X, Donald Trump's eldest son, 47, described Wiles as a "loyal fighter" and a "gigantic ally" who "worked her a-- off everyday to rebuild his [the president's] political operation and ensure that his comeback in 2024 would be successful."
Donald Trump Jr. Gushed Over Susie Wiles
Don Jr. also noted that Susie has "never tried to subvert" his "father's America First policy agenda."
He continued, "She is an honest broker who only cares about executing my dad's wishes on policy — Which is much different than how things were in his first term when countless staffers thought it was there job to 'rein in' Trump."
The businessman went on to list things Susie helped with, "From securing the border, to not getting dragged into endless wars, to reining in the leftist Administrative State."
Don Jr. also noted that he worked closely with Susie to "bring RFK JR. and the MAHA movement on board."
He concluded his post by stating, "I very rarely speak out about my father's staffers, but there is no one on Earth more equipped to serve my father as Chief of Staff than Susie."
J.D. Vance Insists He Loves Susie Wiles
Meanwhile, the vice president, 41, also stepped into the defend the former political consultant and lobbyist.
During a speech at Uline Shipping Supplies in Alburtis, Penn., he responded to a reporter's question about the article.
After laughing off Susie's claim that he's a "conspiracy theorist," the second-in-command went on to laud her character.
"You know why I really love Susie Wiles?" he said. "Because she's who she is in the president's presence, she's the same exact person when the president isn't around. I've never seen Susie Wiles say something to the president and then go and counteract him or subvert his will behind the scenes."
J.D. added, "I’ve never seen her be disloyal to the President of the United States....And that makes her the best White House Chief of staff that, I think, the President could ask for."
Susie called out the Vanity Fair article in an X post on Tuesday.
"Significant context was disregarded and much of what I, and others, said about the team and the President was left out of the story," she wrote. "I assume, after reading it, that this was done to paint an overwhelmingly chaotic and negative narrative about the President and our team."
She went on, "The truth is the Trump White House has already accomplished more in eleven months than any other President has accomplished in eight years and that is due to the unmatched leadership and vision of President Trump, for whom I have been honored to work for the better part of a decade."