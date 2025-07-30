Donald Trump Ridiculed for 'Weird' Impersonation of Sean Connery: 'He Was Having a Stroke'
He may have hosted Saturday Night Live on two separate occasions, but it doesn't look like Donald Trump's celebrity impressions are going to earn him rave reviews anytime soon.
While attending the opening ceremony of Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire on Tuesday, July 29, Trump attempted to impersonate the late Sean Connery while telling the story of the course's long journey to opening, recounting the difficulties faced along the way.
Trump Claims Sean Connery Helped Open the Course
Trump discussed the difficulties the course faced due to zoning issues and claimed the first James Bond was instrumental in convincing government officials to allow the park to be built.
“We started a couple of years ago, and it’s a very beautiful, beautiful piece of land and it’s going to be very good. I have a course there and I had to start this within a certain period of time or I’d lose the zoning. And Sean Connery got me the zoning,” the president told Miranda Devine on the New York Post’s "Pod Force One" on Tuesday, July 29.
While supposedly quoting Connery, Trump gave his best attempt at a Scottish accent and exclaimed, "Sean Connery said, 'Let the bloody bloke build his golf course.' And as soon as he said that, the whole thing got approved like so fast, it was crazy. I called him, I said, 'Thank you very much.' I said, 'You have great power.' He’s like the king, I call him the king of Scotland. But so I got to know him a little bit after that. He was great, he was a tough cookie."
Trump's Scottish Accent Mocked
Following Trump's embarrassing attempt at a Scottish accent, viewers and reporters were quick to note the inaccuracy of his classic Scottish "brogue."
People quickly took to social media to share their thoughts. One person wrote, "Wasn’t that weird?" while another said, "He was having a stroke."
A third added, "We didn`t elect him by a landslide to do impressions."
While some were more concerned with how Trump delivered his story, others were more concerned with what Trump said in Scotland, claiming his attempts to give Connery credit for the Aberdeenshire course are false.
One person wrote, "Sean, being dead, is not in a position to deny this," while another said, "Total scatter brain. Ya never know what’s going to come out of his mouth next …."
Did Trump Lie About Getting Sean Connery's Blessing?
Although Trump has claimed that Connery helped get development approval for the Scottish golf course for several years, not everyone agrees with the president's version of the story.
Martin Ford, who was a part of the committee that previously rejected Trump's attempts to build the course, told The Guardian, “Mr. Connery was not involved in the due process that led to the granting of planning permission for a golf resort at Menie. He did not submit a letter of representation to the council, appear at the planning hearing, or at the public local inquiry.”
While it looks like Trump was almost certainly exaggerating Connery's actual involvement with the course, he was supportive of the idea in 2008, nearly 20 years before it actually opened, even if he didn't actually make any effort to help the course get built.
Did Trump Cheat at Golf in Scotland?
Not only did Trump potentially lie about Sean Connery's efforts to make Trump International Scotland a reality, but he might have cheated at golf, too.
A viral video shows a staffer placing a golf ball on the green for Trump while the president lagged behind. Commentators were quick to accuse Trump of cheating, while others made excuses and claimed the video might have been taken out of context.
California Governor Gavin Newsom's press team was quick to comment, writing, "Trump. Rigging the game. We’re shocked!"