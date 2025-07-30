Donald Trump Ridiculed for 'Weird' Impersonation of Sean Connery: 'He Was Having a Stroke'

Trump discussed the difficulties the course faced due to zoning issues and claimed the first James Bond was instrumental in convincing government officials to allow the park to be built.

“We started a couple of years ago, and it’s a very beautiful, beautiful piece of land and it’s going to be very good. I have a course there and I had to start this within a certain period of time or I’d lose the zoning. And Sean Connery got me the zoning,” the president told Miranda Devine on the New York Post’s "Pod Force One" on Tuesday, July 29.

While supposedly quoting Connery, Trump gave his best attempt at a Scottish accent and exclaimed, "Sean Connery said, 'Let the bloody bloke build his golf course.' And as soon as he said that, the whole thing got approved like so fast, it was crazy. I called him, I said, 'Thank you very much.' I said, 'You have great power.' He’s like the king, I call him the king of Scotland. But so I got to know him a little bit after that. He was great, he was a tough cookie."