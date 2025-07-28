Donald Trump Mocked After President Gets 'Drowned Out' by Bagpipes During Press Briefing in Scotland: Watch
Who knew bagpipes would be music to MAGA critics' ears?
Donald Trump was the subject of online mockery during his visit to Scotland on Monday, July 28, after a video went viral of a piper loudly playing the bagpipes as the president was attempting to address reporters alongside U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his wife, Victoria.
The meeting took place at Trump's Turnberry golf resort in the U.K. constituent country — where the Republican leader's mom is from — with a list of talking points ranging from trade to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.
Donald Trump 'Drowned Out' by Noisy Bagpipes
While briefing reporters, however, a piper reportedly invited by Trump himself could be heard blasting out an extremely loud performance, making it difficult to hear anything the politicians were saying to the crowd.
When the bagpipes quieted down enough, Trump took the opportunity to ensure all heard his own self-praise.
"If I weren’t around, right now you’d have six major wars going on," he declared. "Nobody’s ever done what we’ve done. We’ve done a lot. It’s an honor to do it. It’s not hard for me to do it."
President Mocked After Bagpipes Overshadow Press Briefing
After videos went viral of the hilarious bagpipe moment, haters had a field day trolling the president on social media while applauding the bagpipe player's performance.
"One could imagine the newest skit on Saturday Night Live with bagpipes drowning Trump out. (It would make a great show)," one person joked, as another admitted: "Scotland is AWESOME. Trump being drowned out by bagpipes."
- Donald Trump Mocked for Bragging About His Golf Game Amid Crumbling Stock Market: 'What Could Possibly Be More Important?'
- 'He's Completely Lost It': Donald Trump Bashed for Bizarrely Discussing Arnold Palmer's Private Part at Pennsylvania Rally
- 'Who Can Stand All the Slurring and Crazy Talk?': Donald Trump Ridiculed as Supporters Seen Leaving His Wisconsin Rally
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"The one instance where bagpipes are less annoying," a third critic confessed, as a fourth quipped, "That Scottish bagpipe player is an American hero today."
Meanwhile, a fifth social media user insisted, "This gets the award for the absolute [most] barking mad thing I’ve seen on here in a long time. Trump rambling, PM looking nonplussed, his wife looking like she has lost to will to live and bloody bagpipes drowning everything out!"
"Bagpipes 1 - 0 Trump. It was glorious while it lasted, a perfectly Scottish f--- you serenade to him," said a sixth.
Donald Trump Trolled for 'Cheating' on Golf Course
Trump's bagpipe fiasco wasn't the only thing making him a laughing stock during his visit to Scotland.
On Sunday, July 27, a clip gained attention online of the Republican leader appearing to "cheat" while playing golf at his course in Turnberry over the weekend.
In the video, one of Trump's caddies could be seen walking ahead of Trump and tossing his ball on the ground before the president road toward it in his cart and prepared to swing from where it had been placed in front of a bunker.
Even Governor Gavin Newsom's press office joined in on trolling the POTUS, as they sarcastically wrote: "Trump. Rigging the game. We’re shocked!"