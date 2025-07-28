Donald Trump Mocked After President Gets 'Drowned Out' by Bagpipes During Press Briefing in Scotland: Watch

While briefing reporters, however, a piper reportedly invited by Trump himself could be heard blasting out an extremely loud performance, making it difficult to hear anything the politicians were saying to the crowd.

When the bagpipes quieted down enough, Trump took the opportunity to ensure all heard his own self-praise.

"If I weren’t around, right now you’d have six major wars going on," he declared. "Nobody’s ever done what we’ve done. We’ve done a lot. It’s an honor to do it. It’s not hard for me to do it."