'Cheating' Donald Trump Trolled by Governor Gavin Newsom After President Gets Caught 'Rigging' His Golf Game: 'We're Shocked!'
Donald Trump has been accused of cheating at golf — again.
Critics had a field day trolling the president after a video went viral on Sunday, July 27, of a staffer subtly placing a ball on the grass in front of Trump as the 79-year-old rode behind in his golf cart during a visit to his course in Turnberry, Scotland, over the weekend.
Governor Gavin Newsom's press office was among many accounts to poke fun at Trump in response to the clip.
Governor Gavin Newsom Trolls Donald Trump After Viral Golf Video
In the video, two men in red vests with the name Trump Turnberry Resort displayed across the fabric could be seen walking in front of the POTUS — who was dressed in all-black with a white hat and trailed behind the employees in his buggy.
Just before reaching a sand bunker on the course, one of the workers was spotted tossing a ball onto the ground behind him before continuing to walk away. Trump then got out of his cart and prepared to position himself in front of where the ball was placed.
After NewsWire shared a video of the moment via X and claimed Trump was "caught cheating while playing golf in Scotland," Gov. Newsom's press office re-posted the clip alongside the sarcastic caption: "Trump. Rigging the game. We’re shocked!"
Other anti-Trump social media users also chimed in to react to the viral upload, with sportswriter Rick Reilly writing, "Well, I'm just personally very disappointed in him."
Donald Trump Mocked for 'Cheating' at Golf
Reilly, who ironically penned the book Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump, alleged: "His caddies also tee him up in the rough, toss his ball out of bunkers, and roll back six footers to him. How else is a 79-year-old fat guy supposed to win championships?"
In 2023, the sports columnist similarly exposed the Republican leader's alleged ways on the course, stating. "Trump doesn’t just cheat at golf. He throws it, boots it, and moves it. He lies about his lies. He fudges and foozles and fluffs."
MAGA Fans Defend Donald Trump's Golf Game
Trump had a few fans jump to his defense, however, as they debated whether the video had actually showcased a staffer dropping the ball as a "provisional" after the ball was potentially hit out of bounds.
"Lol. Love the caddie casually dropping the ball on to the rough (presumably he had it in the fescue) and Trump just playing it. So good," MSNBC contributor Sam Stein said in reaction to the video.
"I do that all the time," one admirer admitted. "If it’s not a competition and no one’s playing for money, what’s wrong with a reset? Lmao. Also, maybe it was out of bounds? You got to drop it in if that’s the case. Y'all don’t know what you’re talking about."