'Cheating' Donald Trump Trolled by Governor Gavin Newsom After President Gets Caught 'Rigging' His Golf Game: 'We're Shocked!'

Donald Trump has been accused of cheating at golf — again.

Critics had a field day trolling the president after a video went viral on Sunday, July 27, of a staffer subtly placing a ball on the grass in front of Trump as the 79-year-old rode behind in his golf cart during a visit to his course in Turnberry, Scotland, over the weekend.

Governor Gavin Newsom's press office was among many accounts to poke fun at Trump in response to the clip.