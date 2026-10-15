Politics Susie Wiles on the Chopping Block as Donald Trump Seeks Allies' Opinions About Replacing His Chief of Staff: Report Source: MEGA Trump is reportedly looking to get rid of longtime confidant Susie Wiles. Frank Yemi Oct. 15 2026, Published 4:12 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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President Donald Trump is reportedly contemplating firing his longtime White House chief of staff, Susie Wiles, as reports emerge of tension with one of his closest political allies. According to a Politico Playbook report published Thursday, October 15, the 80-year-old president has been asking aides in private about their opinion on Wiles and is thinking of potential candidates to replace her. However, Trump has flat out denied the claim, as he has in the past with some aides who ended up receiving their walking papers.

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Trump Quietly Asks Allies About Replacing Susie Wiles

Source: MEGA President Trump is reportedly looking to replace Wiles.

Four White House insiders privy to Trump's conversations told Politico that the president has been seeking input on Wiles, 69, as Republicans campaign up and down the country for the November midterm elections. One senior elected Republican official who received a call from Trump told the outlet that the president had raised "the first honest questions about Susie." Known by some as the Ice Maiden, Wiles is often referred to as one of the most powerful figures in the Trump White House; she helped orchestrate his 2024 election victory and became the first woman to serve as White House chief of staff, which is why reports on her potential replacement have sent shockwaves in Washington. Although she has reportedly survived previous attempts to push her out, insiders said her rivals are becoming more aggressive in their pursuit of getting her out of the White House.

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Rivals Use Her Daughter's Lobbying Work Against Her

Source: MEGA Wiles' daughter was caught up in a controversy.

Wiles also faces criticism over foreign lobbying activities involving her daughter, Katie Wiles. Reports emerged that she worked at Continental Strategy, a lobbying firm with a contract involving Republika Srpska, a Bosnian Serb political entity. The firm reportedly receives $35,000 monthly under the contract but denied that Katie lobbied American officials on its behalf. Trump advisers James Blair and Chris LaCivita have also received scrutiny over foreign consulting arrangements, leading to the POTUS publicly stating that he is considering firing them while denying that they work for him. According to Politico, Susan's rivals have been feeding the press negative stories about these connections directly to Donald. One Republican operative explained the growing hostility toward her: "She's burned a lot of people."

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Who Could Replace Susie Wiles?

Source: MEGA Stephen Miller is one of Trump's closest allies.

Names the president is said to have considered include deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller and New York Yankees president Randy Levine. Other possibilities include presidential envoy Steve Witkoff, federal housing official Bill Pulte and former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. The speculation comes amid reports that Susies has been sidelined from attending some major staffing choices. She was reportedly not informed about Donald’s decision to bring in Katie Zacharia as the new press secretary.

Trump Publicly Defends His Chief of Staff

Source: MEGA Trump is publicly backing Wiles.