Susie Wiles on the Chopping Block as Donald Trump Seeks Allies' Opinions About Replacing His Chief of Staff: Report
Oct. 15 2026, Published 4:12 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump is reportedly contemplating firing his longtime White House chief of staff, Susie Wiles, as reports emerge of tension with one of his closest political allies.
According to a Politico Playbook report published Thursday, October 15, the 80-year-old president has been asking aides in private about their opinion on Wiles and is thinking of potential candidates to replace her.
However, Trump has flat out denied the claim, as he has in the past with some aides who ended up receiving their walking papers.
Trump Quietly Asks Allies About Replacing Susie Wiles
Four White House insiders privy to Trump's conversations told Politico that the president has been seeking input on Wiles, 69, as Republicans campaign up and down the country for the November midterm elections.
One senior elected Republican official who received a call from Trump told the outlet that the president had raised "the first honest questions about Susie."
Known by some as the Ice Maiden, Wiles is often referred to as one of the most powerful figures in the Trump White House; she helped orchestrate his 2024 election victory and became the first woman to serve as White House chief of staff, which is why reports on her potential replacement have sent shockwaves in Washington.
Although she has reportedly survived previous attempts to push her out, insiders said her rivals are becoming more aggressive in their pursuit of getting her out of the White House.
Rivals Use Her Daughter's Lobbying Work Against Her
Wiles also faces criticism over foreign lobbying activities involving her daughter, Katie Wiles. Reports emerged that she worked at Continental Strategy, a lobbying firm with a contract involving Republika Srpska, a Bosnian Serb political entity.
The firm reportedly receives $35,000 monthly under the contract but denied that Katie lobbied American officials on its behalf.
Trump advisers James Blair and Chris LaCivita have also received scrutiny over foreign consulting arrangements, leading to the POTUS publicly stating that he is considering firing them while denying that they work for him.
According to Politico, Susan's rivals have been feeding the press negative stories about these connections directly to Donald.
One Republican operative explained the growing hostility toward her: "She's burned a lot of people."
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Who Could Replace Susie Wiles?
Names the president is said to have considered include deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller and New York Yankees president Randy Levine.
Other possibilities include presidential envoy Steve Witkoff, federal housing official Bill Pulte and former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
The speculation comes amid reports that Susies has been sidelined from attending some major staffing choices. She was reportedly not informed about Donald’s decision to bring in Katie Zacharia as the new press secretary.
Trump Publicly Defends His Chief of Staff
Trump has reacted to the report, calling it "TOTAL FAKE NEWS" in a statement to Politico.
He said Susie had been with him since the beginning and "has my COMPLETE confidence." White House spokesperson Danielle Alvarez also disputed the anonymous accounts.
Susie remains Donald's longest-serving chief of staff across both administrations, despite the president’s high-turnover rate and numerous women in top positions leaving or getting fired.
For now, the president's public loyalty contradicts the questions his allies say he has been asking behind closed doors.