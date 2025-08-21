or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald and Melania Trump Bashed After Adding 'Tacky' Mar-a-Lago Umbrellas to White House Rose Garden: 'Looks Trashy'

Composite photo of Donald and Melania Trump and the White House Rose Garden.
Source: MEGA

The Trumps have made drastic changes to the White House Rose Garden throughout the past decade.

Profile Image

Aug. 21 2025, Published 3:44 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Is Donald Trump turning the White House into Mar-a-Lago 2.0?

The president and his wife, Melania Trump, are facing backlash this week after press secretary Karoline Leavitt showed off recent renovations done to the White House Rose Garden — once a gorgeous green lawn that has since been turned into a concrete, umbrella-covered patio.

After a summer of renovations, Karoline took the White House press pool on a tour of the newly redone Rose Garden. The brief field trip was made complete by Donald blasting his own playlist over the loudspeakers.

Article continues below advertisement

Trumps Add Mar-a-Lago Umbrellas to White House Rose Garden

Image of the same umbrellas from Mar-a-Lago were recently added to the White House Rose Garden.
Source: MEGA

The same umbrellas from Mar-a-Lago were recently added to the White House Rose Garden.

While critics have already complained immensely about the white concrete slab that was slapped down over the lawn, the latest eye sore appeared to be the addition of several striped yellow and white umbrellas — which haters have compared to ones used for chain restaurant patios.

"What was the thinking behind the choice of the yellow umbrellas? A lot of people say they look similar to that of Mar-a-Lago," one reporter asked Karoline during their visit to the White House Rose Garden.

In response, she admitted: "Yeah, I mean, they are literally the umbrellas from Mar-a-Lago."

The press secretary proceeded to clarify that the umbrellas were bought from the same vendor and not the exact ones from President Trump's club in Palm Beach, Fla.

Article continues below advertisement

White House Rose Garden Loses Its Green

Image of the White House Rose Garden was previously a gorgeous green lawn.
Source: MEGA

The White House Rose Garden was previously a gorgeous green lawn.

Another member of the press asked whether Melania is "cool with the overall patio" after the first lady supervised the redesign of the garden's rose bushes toward the end of her husband's first term in 2020.

"She is. I believe so, yeah," Karoline answered.

The press secretary noted the president "loves it, clearly," as she appeared to reference the lively music he was playing in the background.

Karoline was additionally questioned about whether the area was still called the White House Rose Garden, as she declared: "Yeah. The roses are still here."

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

New White House Rose Garden Deemed 'Trashy'

Image of a concrete slab now covers were the grass used to be.
Source: MEGA

A concrete slab now covers were the grass used to be.

Karoline's garden tour on Tuesday reignited a sea of complaints from critics earlier this month, as many remained triggered by the bright yellow umbrellas and white patio that used to be nothing but bright green grass and flowers.

"Like the outdoor seating of a college campus Panera Bread," one person snubbed, as another claimed, "looks trashy."

Photo of Donald and Melania Trump have faced backlash over their renovations to the White House.
Source: MEGA

Donald and Melania Trump have faced backlash over their renovations to the White House.

"D--- ugly, the Rose Garden was beautiful," a third individual admitted, while a fourth added: "The destruction of the beautiful Rose Garden began with Melania & Trump finished it with concrete slabs & now with patio furniture & umbrellas flown from Mar-a-Lago. He's making our beautiful WH look like a resort on the Potomac. Money can't buy you class."

Meanwhile, a fifth hater snarled, "it is almost as tacky as Melania. Such a shame. Pathetic!!"

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.