Politics Donald and Melania Trump Bashed After Adding 'Tacky' Mar-a-Lago Umbrellas to White House Rose Garden: 'Looks Trashy' Source: MEGA The Trumps have made drastic changes to the White House Rose Garden throughout the past decade. Rebecca Friedman Aug. 21 2025, Published 3:44 p.m. ET

Is Donald Trump turning the White House into Mar-a-Lago 2.0? The president and his wife, Melania Trump, are facing backlash this week after press secretary Karoline Leavitt showed off recent renovations done to the White House Rose Garden — once a gorgeous green lawn that has since been turned into a concrete, umbrella-covered patio. After a summer of renovations, Karoline took the White House press pool on a tour of the newly redone Rose Garden. The brief field trip was made complete by Donald blasting his own playlist over the loudspeakers.

Trumps Add Mar-a-Lago Umbrellas to White House Rose Garden

Source: MEGA The same umbrellas from Mar-a-Lago were recently added to the White House Rose Garden.

While critics have already complained immensely about the white concrete slab that was slapped down over the lawn, the latest eye sore appeared to be the addition of several striped yellow and white umbrellas — which haters have compared to ones used for chain restaurant patios. "What was the thinking behind the choice of the yellow umbrellas? A lot of people say they look similar to that of Mar-a-Lago," one reporter asked Karoline during their visit to the White House Rose Garden. In response, she admitted: "Yeah, I mean, they are literally the umbrellas from Mar-a-Lago." The press secretary proceeded to clarify that the umbrellas were bought from the same vendor and not the exact ones from President Trump's club in Palm Beach, Fla.

White House Rose Garden Loses Its Green

Source: MEGA The White House Rose Garden was previously a gorgeous green lawn.

Another member of the press asked whether Melania is "cool with the overall patio" after the first lady supervised the redesign of the garden's rose bushes toward the end of her husband's first term in 2020. "She is. I believe so, yeah," Karoline answered. The press secretary noted the president "loves it, clearly," as she appeared to reference the lively music he was playing in the background. Karoline was additionally questioned about whether the area was still called the White House Rose Garden, as she declared: "Yeah. The roses are still here."

New White House Rose Garden Deemed 'Trashy'

Source: MEGA A concrete slab now covers were the grass used to be.

Karoline's garden tour on Tuesday reignited a sea of complaints from critics earlier this month, as many remained triggered by the bright yellow umbrellas and white patio that used to be nothing but bright green grass and flowers. "Like the outdoor seating of a college campus Panera Bread," one person snubbed, as another claimed, "looks trashy."

Source: MEGA Donald and Melania Trump have faced backlash over their renovations to the White House.