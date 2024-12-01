Meet the 15 Cabinet Picks for Donald Trump's Second Administration — From Pam Bondi to Marco Rubio and More
Secretary of State: Marco Rubio
Donald Trump picked Florida Senator Marco Rubio for the U.S. Secretary of State position. If approved, he would become the first Latino in the country's history to act as the president's main adviser on foreign affairs.
Treasury Secretary: Scott Bessent
Scott Bessent joined Trump's Cabinet nominees after the President-elect reportedly had a hard time making his selections.
Before picking Bessent, The Apprentice star invited him and Cantor Fitzgerald CEO Howard Lutnick to his Mar-a-Lago estate for interviews, though the latter candidate seemingly lost the chance after allegedly getting on Trump's nerves.
On the other hand, the Wall Street financier was vocal about Trump's plans to usher in a "new golden age with de-regulation, low-cost energy, [and] low taxes" during the 2024 election winner's campaign trail.
Meanwhile, Trump told voters Bessent "has long been a strong advocate of the American First Agenda" and would "support my Policies that will drive US Competitiveness, and stop unfair Trade imbalances."
If confirmed, Bessent would work on Trump's biggest agendas, including tariffs and tax cuts.
Defense Secretary: Pete Hegseth
For the Defense Secretary position, Fox News host and military veteran Pete Hegseth scored the nomination despite never holding political office. He has since made headlines after reports revealed he was investigated in 2017 for an alleged sexual assault, though he denied the allegation.
Attorney General: Pam Bondi
Six hours after Matt Gaetz withdrew his nomination for attorney general, Trump announced former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi as his latest pick.
"Pam was a prosecutor for nearly 20 years, where she was very tough on Violent Criminals, and made the streets safe for Florida Families," Trump wrote in his announcement.
Interior Secretary: Doug Burgum
During a speech at Mar-a-Lago, Trump announced he would ask North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum to oversee the Department of the Interior as its secretary.
"He's going to be fantastic," Trump added.
Agriculture Secretary: Brooke Rollins
Brooke Rollins has been picked to lead the Department of Agriculture after she served Trump's first administration as the acting director of the Domestic Policy Council and the director of the Office of American Innovation.
But on November 27, she and two other North Texans received threats and "swatting attacks."
On X, Rollins said she and other Cabinet nominees and appointees were targeted following Trump's announcement.
"Thanks to the swift efforts by the [Fort Worth Police Department], we were unharmed and quickly returned home. I want to express my deep gratitude to the law-enforcement professionals who did their utmost, in both speed and expertise, to protect us – as they protect our community every single day," she tweeted.
Commerce Secretary: Howard Lutnick
Instead of serving as Treasury Secretary, Trump thought Lutnick would be perfect to lead the U.S. commerce department.
Labor Secretary: Lori Chavez-DeRemer
Trump selected Lori Chavez-DeRemer to become the Labor Secretary. She lost a reelection bid in Oregon in November after she started serving in the congress in 2023.
Health and Human Services Secretary: Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Trump expressed his intention to nominate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services.
"The Safety and Health of all Americans is the most important role of any Administration, and HHS will play a big role in helping ensure that everybody will be protected from harmful chemicals, pollutants, pesticides, pharmaceutical products, and food additives that have contributed to the overwhelming Health Crisis in this Country," Trump said in a post on X.
He added, "Mr. Kennedy will restore these Agencies to the traditions of Gold Standard Scientific Research, and beacons of Transparency, to end the Chronic Disease epidemic, and to Make America Great and Healthy Again!"
Housing and Urban Development: Scott Turner
Scott Turner is Trump's choice to lead the Housing and Urban Development, making him the first Black person picked to serve the Republican's Cabinet.
Transportation Secretary: Sean Duffy
Trump selected Sean Duffy as the next Transportation Secretary, calling the Fox Business co-host a "tremendous and well-liked public servant" and "a respected voice and communicator in the Republican Conference" during his time in Congress.
The 78-year-old media personality added, "He will prioritize Excellence, Competence, Competitiveness and Beauty when rebuilding America's highways, tunnels, bridges and airports. He will ensure our ports and dams serve our Economy without compromising our National Security, and he will make our skies safe again by eliminating DEI for pilots and air traffic controllers."
Energy Secretary: Chris Wright
Trump nominated oil and gas industry executive Chris Wright to lead the Department of Energy.
"As Secretary of Energy, Chris will be a key leader, driving innovation, cutting red tape, and ushering in a new ‘Golden Age of American Prosperity and Global Peace,'" said Trump in a statement.
Education Secretary: Linda McMahon
Trump's ally Linda McMahon, who was sued for allegedly enabling the sexual exploitation of children, has been named as the pick for Education Secretary.
"As Secretary of Education, Linda will fight tirelessly to expand ‘Choice' to every State in America, and empower parents to make the best Education decisions for their families," said Trump, adding, "We will send Education BACK TO THE STATES, and Linda will spearhead that effort."
Veterans Affairs Secretary: Doug Collins
Trump announced Doug Collins as his pick to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs.
"We must take care of our brave men and women in uniform, and Doug will be a great advocate for our Active Duty Service members, Veterans, and Military Families to ensure they have the support they need," he said of his loyalist.
Homeland Security Secretary: Kristi Noem
"She will be a great part of our mission to Make America Safe Again," Trump said of Kristi Noem when he tapped her to helm the Department of Homeland Security.