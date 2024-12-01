Meet the 15 Cabinet Picks for Donald Trump's Second Administration — From Pam Bondi to Marco Rubio and More

Scott Bessent joined Trump's Cabinet nominees after the President-elect reportedly had a hard time making his selections.

Before picking Bessent, The Apprentice star invited him and Cantor Fitzgerald CEO Howard Lutnick to his Mar-a-Lago estate for interviews, though the latter candidate seemingly lost the chance after allegedly getting on Trump's nerves.

On the other hand, the Wall Street financier was vocal about Trump's plans to usher in a "new golden age with de-regulation, low-cost energy, [and] low taxes" during the 2024 election winner's campaign trail.

Meanwhile, Trump told voters Bessent "has long been a strong advocate of the American First Agenda" and would "support my Policies that will drive US Competitiveness, and stop unfair Trade imbalances."

If confirmed, Bessent would work on Trump's biggest agendas, including tariffs and tax cuts.