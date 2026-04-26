Queen Elizabeth Would Have 'Pulled the Plug' on King Charles' U.S. State Visit Following Shooting Incident at White House Correspondents’ Dinner

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Source: MEGA King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to spend time in the U.S. this week.

“I can’t help but think Queen Elizabeth would have had the government pull the plug on this state visit ages ago," a source told the London Sunday Times on April 25. “I’m sure the king wants to tick a historic U.S. state visit off his bucket list. It just seems a shame it has to be under these conditions and timing," the insider added.

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King Charles and Queen Camilla Are Set to Visit the U.S. on April 27

Source: MEGA Queen Elizabeth hosted Donald and Melania Trump in 2018 at Windsor Castle.

Charles, 77, and Queen Camilla are supposed to arrive in America on Monday and depart on April 30. Their visit is meant to celebrate of the 250th anniversary of American independence and they're set to meet President Donald Trump. The monarch is also slated to address Congress, becoming only the second royal to do so after the queen first delivered a speech to the legislature in 1991. The couple will then head on to New York and Virginia before Charles travels to Bermuda solo.

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Donald Trump Was Not Injured During the White House Correspondents' Event Shooting

Source: MEGA Melania and Donald Trump were not hurt during the shooting incident on April 25

On Saturday evening, a gunman opened fire during the White House Correspondents' dinner that was held at the Washington Hilton. Suspect Cole Tomas Allen stormed the ballroom at the bash and discharged several shots into the crowd. Trump, 79, was not injured and was quickly evacuated alongside wife Melania Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance. Shortly after the incident, Buckingham Palace put out a statement and expressed the royal family's concern for Trump. "As you would expect, a number of discussions will be taking place throughout the day to discuss with U.S. colleagues and our respective teams to what degree the events of Saturday evening may or may not impact on the operational planning for the Visit," the note said.

The Royals Contacted Donald Trump After the Incident

Source: MEGA Queen Elizabeth possibly would have canceled a U.S. state visit following the dinner shooting.