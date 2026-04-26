Queen Elizabeth Would Have 'Pulled the Plug' on King Charles' U.S. State Visit Following Shooting Incident at White House Correspondents’ Dinner
April 26 2026, Published 11:41 a.m. ET
King Charles is set for a historic state visit to the U.S on April 27. However, the recent shooting that occurred during the White House Correspondents' dinner over the weekend may change things.
The late Queen Elizabeth possibly would have canceled the trip altogether amid the ongoing political violence in the nation.
“I can’t help but think Queen Elizabeth would have had the government pull the plug on this state visit ages ago," a source told the London Sunday Times on April 25.
“I’m sure the king wants to tick a historic U.S. state visit off his bucket list. It just seems a shame it has to be under these conditions and timing," the insider added.
King Charles and Queen Camilla Are Set to Visit the U.S. on April 27
Charles, 77, and Queen Camilla are supposed to arrive in America on Monday and depart on April 30.
Their visit is meant to celebrate of the 250th anniversary of American independence and they're set to meet President Donald Trump.
The monarch is also slated to address Congress, becoming only the second royal to do so after the queen first delivered a speech to the legislature in 1991.
The couple will then head on to New York and Virginia before Charles travels to Bermuda solo.
- King Charles Heads to Washington, D.C.: Royal Visit Set to Blend Pageantry, Politics and Tension in Historic U.S. Trip
- King Charles' U.S. Visit Faces Unusually High Stakes Amid Royal Tensions and Scrutiny
- King Charles Unlikely to Visit Son Prince Harry During Upcoming U.S. Trip: 'There Will Be No Detour'
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Donald Trump Was Not Injured During the White House Correspondents' Event Shooting
On Saturday evening, a gunman opened fire during the White House Correspondents' dinner that was held at the Washington Hilton. Suspect Cole Tomas Allen stormed the ballroom at the bash and discharged several shots into the crowd.
Trump, 79, was not injured and was quickly evacuated alongside wife Melania Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance.
Shortly after the incident, Buckingham Palace put out a statement and expressed the royal family's concern for Trump.
"As you would expect, a number of discussions will be taking place throughout the day to discuss with U.S. colleagues and our respective teams to what degree the events of Saturday evening may or may not impact on the operational planning for the Visit," the note said.
The Royals Contacted Donald Trump After the Incident
Charles and Camilla, 78, reportedly reached out privately to Trump and his family to show their sympathies with all those affected.
“His Majesty is being kept fully informed of developments and is greatly relieved to hear that the President, First Lady and all guests have been unharmed,” a Palace spokesperson added.