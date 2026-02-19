or
Donald Trump Sends Bizarre 'Love Letter' to Rape Accuser E. Jean Carroll

Source: MEGA

E. Jean Carroll shared a 'surreal' Valentine's Day email from Donald Trump

Feb. 19 2026, Published 8:47 a.m. ET

A political action committee affiliated with President Donald Trump sent a bizarre Valentine's Day-themed fundraising email to writer E. Jean Carroll, whom the president was found liable for sexually abusing and defaming.

Carroll shared the "surreal" message on social media, clarifying that she never signed up for his mailing list.

'We Are Living in a Crazy World’

Source: MEGA

E. Jean Carroll was disgusted to receive a Valentine's Day email from Donald Trump.

"I sent you a LOVE LETTER but I haven’t heard back. It’s Valentine’s Day E Jean!" the automated email from "Secret Admirer Donald J. Trump" reads. "I love you, and I was pretty sure you loved me back! Is everything Okay?"

A puzzled and disgusted Carroll posted on X, "Yes. This is a real email. No .I did not sign up on this mailing list. Yes. We are living in a crazy world."

Source: @ejeancarroll/X

The email, sent by the "Never Surrender Inc." included cringe phrases such as "I love you, and I was pretty sure you loved me back! Is everything okay?" and "Do you still love me?"

Donald Trump

Donald Trump Owes E. Jean Carroll Carroll $94.7 Million

Source: MEGA

Donald Trump owes E. Jean Carroll approximately $94.7 million after a federal jury found him liable for sexual abuse and defamation.

In May 2023, a Manhattan federal jury found Trump liable for the sexual abuse and defamation of Carroll, although they did not find him liable for the specific charge of rape as defined by New York law.

U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan later clarified that the jury's finding of sexual abuse was consistent with the common understanding of rape in other contexts.

Trump currently owes Carroll a total of approximately $94.7million following two separate civil trials and subsequent appeals.

Valentine's Day Email Was Sent To Many

Source: UNSPLASH

Journalist Jeremy Schulman also received dozens of similar Valentine's Day messages.

While the appeals court has upheld these judgments, the funds have not yet been released to Carroll as the legal process continues.

Carroll wasn't the only recipient of the V-Day email. Journalist Jeremy Schulman said he got dozens of similar messages, almost hourly.

"The email reads less like a political appeal and more like a clingy ex who just discovered Mailchimp, pressing recipients to reassure Trump that they still love him and ‘our great movement’ by handing over their cash," wrote Meidas Touch journalist J.D. Wolf.

